In May 2025 it was announced that Civil War and 28 Years Later director Alex Garland would be helming A24’s Elden Ring movie adaptation.

Garland later revealed how much of an Elden Ring fan that he was, having completed over six playthroughs of the game. Now, in a report published by the New Yorker, it’s been revealed that the director put together a 160-page draft (with an additional 40 pages of accompanying imagery) before flying out to Japan to pitch his vision to game director Hidetaka Miyazaki himself.

The Pitch

Alex Garland’s spec script would have been designed to appeal to Miyazaki and show him that he (and A24) were the right people for the job — something that Garland’s familiarity with the game would no doubt have helped with.

What the pitch actually included is unclear, but Noah Sacco, A24’s head of film, said that on being shown Elden Ring by Garland, he was reminded of Lord of the Rings which encouraged his positive response.

Details On A24’s Elden Ring Movie

There are practically no details as to what to expect from the Elden Ring movie adaptation.

Whether it’s a direct adaptation of the story shown in the game, set in the same universe, set after the game – all of this is unclear.

Despite the popularity of the game, it’s hardly a natural jump to a big screen adaptation The Last of Us has found success as a cinematic HBO series, but that’s arguably because the original game played as though it were an interactive TV show.

FromSoftware’s games have famously loose narratives with details only becoming apparent through fragments of lore and extensive exploration, making it interesting to see how this will translate into a more passive form of media.

Is George R.R. Martin Involved in the Elden Ring Movie?

Author George R.R. Martin was marketed as being involved in the early stages of Elden Ring’s world development, while Miyazaki handled the development of the game’s story itself.

When Elden Ring’s popular multiplayer spin-off Nightreign was released, it was revealed that Martin had no involvement with its development. The same looks to be true with the movie, but Martin has been enthusiastic about its announcement, voicing his support for both Garland as a director and A24 as a studio on his blog.