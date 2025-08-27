News > News > Culture

Director Alex Garland Pitched His Vision of Elden Ring Movie Directly to Hidetaka Miyazaki 

27 Aug 2025 11:47
Peter Morgan
Elden Ring movie

Culture

Image: FromSoftware

Share Icon

In May 2025 it was announced that Civil War and 28 Years Later director Alex Garland would be helming A24’s Elden Ring movie adaptation.

Garland later revealed how much of an Elden Ring fan that he was, having completed over six playthroughs of the game. Now, in a report published by the New Yorker, it’s been revealed that the director put together a 160-page draft (with an additional 40 pages of accompanying imagery) before flying out to Japan to pitch his vision to game director Hidetaka Miyazaki himself.

The Pitch

Alex Garland’s spec script would have been designed to appeal to Miyazaki and show him that he (and A24) were the right people for the job — something that Garland’s familiarity with the game would no doubt have helped with.

What the pitch actually included is unclear, but Noah Sacco, A24’s head of film, said that on being shown Elden Ring by Garland, he was reminded of Lord of the Rings which encouraged his positive response.

Details On A24’s Elden Ring Movie

There are practically no details as to what to expect from the Elden Ring movie adaptation.

Whether it’s a direct adaptation of the story shown in the game, set in the same universe, set after the game – all of this is unclear.

Despite the popularity of the game, it’s hardly a natural jump to a big screen adaptation The Last of Us has found success as a cinematic HBO series, but that’s arguably because the original game played as though it were an interactive TV show.

FromSoftware’s games have famously loose narratives with details only becoming apparent through fragments of lore and extensive exploration, making it interesting to see how this will translate into a more passive form of media.

Is George R.R. Martin Involved in the Elden Ring Movie?

Author George R.R. Martin was marketed as being involved in the early stages of Elden Ring’s world development, while Miyazaki handled the development of the game’s story itself.

When Elden Ring’s popular multiplayer spin-off Nightreign was released, it was revealed that Martin had no involvement with its development. The same looks to be true with the movie, but Martin has been enthusiastic about its announcement, voicing his support for both Garland as a director and A24 as a studio on his blog.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Starfield
?>
News

Starfield to Receive Second Story DLC Alongside New Updates

Starfield was one of the most hotly-anticipated titles of the decade before release, but its lukewarm reception saw it overshadowed…

Peter Morgan
Judas
?>
News

Ken Levine’s Bioshock Successor Judas Will Utilise 'Villainy' as Central Mechanic

The Bioshock name still carries a lot of weight despite not having a full new release since 2013. All three…

Peter Morgan
Board Games For Dementia Patients
?>
News

New Study Suggests Board Games May Combat Dementia - But is That True Across All Types of Games?

There has long been speculation about how certain activities, such as puzzles or specific types of board games, might improve…

Peter Morgan
GameDev Market
?>
News

GameDev Market Announces Blanket Ban On AI Generated Assets

Since the inception of AI generated content, the debate of its ethical impact on art and creation has dominated the…

Cedric Gossling
Switch 2 sales
?>
News

Nintendo Switch 2 Surpasses Two Million Unit Sales Amid Highest US July Hardware Sales Since 2008

Data courtesy of Circana has revealed hardware revenue in the US has jumped 21% to $384 million in July, with…

Peter Morgan