With FromSoftware’s first major multiplayer title out in the wild, there are a steady stream of patches coming in to expand and refine the player experience. One of the most notable in the latest Elden Ring Nightreign patch notes was the much-requested two-player mode, but other updates have allowed FromSoftware to continue its trend of honouring its Souls-like ancestry.

It’s a game that raised some eyebrows on release for including bosses that weren’t from the Elden Ring franchise, but instead from the Dark Souls trilogy — such as the Nameless King, Dancer of the Boreal Valley and the Smelter Demon. However, this has also extended to some of the weapons, with the Storm Ruler greatsword being a prominent example.

When Did the Storm Ruler First Appear?

FromSoftware are no strangers to featuring recurring elements throughout their games, even when those games aren’t from the same series.

The fan-favourite, backstabbing character Patches and the Moonlight Greatsword are perhaps the most popular examples of this trend, but the Storm Ruler itself has its roots in FromSoftware’s first ever Souls-like title, 2009’s Demon’s Souls.

In both this and its later appearance in 2016’s Dark Souls 3, the Storm Ruler is intended to have a specific usage. Unlike other weapons which are generally applicable to any situation in the game, the Storm Ruler is meant to be used against one boss who can’t (easily) be defeated otherwise.

This lends the sword a certain cinematic quality, despite its rigid circumstances.

The Storm Ruler in Elden Ring: Nightreign

With the inclusion of iconic bosses from over the years, the presence of this particular weapon in Nightreign is no surprise, but the fact that it’s much more flexible and useful than it has in other appearances has players relying on it more. This is especially due to a bug that allowed players to use the Storm Ruler’s powerful ability without burning through focus points.

However, the recent patch that improved the capability of the Storm Ruler also removed this bug, making it both more and less useful in one fell swoop.

Other Elden Ring Nightreign Patches

As with any patch, these updates came with a host of bug fixes and performance improvements. This includes fixing notable issue where the boss Everdark Sovereign Caligo, Miasma of the Night hits every player in attendance.

In addition to this, there was an issue exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version of the game that led to elements of the HUD disappearing, with a full-on crash following this in some situations. This has now also been resolved.

Now players turn to future updates, including rumours of a ranked mode, as well as FromSoftware’s next game The Duskbloods.