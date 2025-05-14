EB Games will host Switch 2 midnight launches, but only for select customers

EB Games has announced it will officially host midnight and breakfast launches for the Nintendo Switch 2, with various stores across Australia opening late (and early) for those who pre-ordered the console. There is a major catch, however. Only those who subscribe to EB World Plus, and those who trade in their original Nintendo Switch console between 22-25 May, will be invited.

It’s been just a few hours since this news broke, shared via email, and blasted out via Press Start and other outlets. But the pushback has already begun, with many decrying the limitations of the midnight launch, and that such a special community event will only be available to those who pay a subscription fee, or who’ve chosen to trade in their original Switch consoles prior to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Anyone who’s attended an EB Games midnight launch (or hosted one) will attest these are typically very fun evenings, where staff can be a bit more casual with their local store community, and everyone can join together to celebrate the next big gaming milestone. While midnight launches have been rarer in recent times, when they have popped up, they’ve always been a welcome opportunity for local gaming fans to connect.

Unfortunately, it does appear the midnight (and breakfast) launches are now tied to EB World Plus membership and early trade-ins. If you want to recapture the feeling of being amongst the first to get hands-on with a new game or console, you’ll now need to fork out for a subscription (or, in this case, consider EB Games’ trade-in offer).

For those who don’t mind the barrier for entry, you can find the full list of EB Games stores hosting midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the EB website. Generally, stores will be open from 9:00 pm AEST on 4 June 2025, with customers invited to hang around and chat ahead of that midnight drop.

Based on wording, it appears all existing EB World Plus members will be invited to their nearest launch. If you’re keen to join to grab an invite, the subscription costs AUD $49.00 for 12 months of membership. You’ll also get a bonus beanie (there’s options featuring Minecraft, Pokemon, and The Simpsons) as well as other loyalty rewards.

As for those keen to get in via trade-in, it’s worth noting EB Games’ current trade-in offer for the Nintendo Switch 2 is very ungenerous. When you trade your original Switch console and four selected Switch games, you’ll be able to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for AUD $609. While you’ll pay less depending on your EB World level, and if you’re a Plus member, there’s not a lot of difference between each tier.

You can learn more about EB Games’ Switch 2 midnight and breakfast launch plans on its website.