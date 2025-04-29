EB Games Australia launches retro games and console collection

EB Games Australia has launched its retro games and console collection online, allowing nostalgic players to nab a piece of gaming’s past. For now, the collection is fairly limited, with the “first drop” including 2000s consoles like the Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. That said, what’s on offer represents a fair dose of history, with some of the most popular, mainstream games of this era now available for a cheeky purchase.

What’s more, EB Games has kept prices fairly reasonable, about in line with eBay. The novelty of being able to walk into your local EB Games and find these retro releases sitting on the shelf also adds to the appeal. (Personally, it does also make me feel very old. When I worked at EB Games, these releases were still fairly new, and certainly not retro.)

As reported by our pals at Press Start, only a handful of stores with actually stock retro titles – likely based on store size – so if you’re keen to check out these goodies, it’s best to analyse the list to find your closest store. Otherwise, you’re free to browse online.

Here’s a taste of the consoles you can buy at EB Games, and what you can expect to pay for them.

EB Games – Retro Console Prices

Xbox 360 (Refurbished) Console – AUD $148.00

PlayStation 3 Slim (Refurbished) Console – AUD $188.00

Nintendo Wii (Refurbished) Console – AUD $78.00

PlayStation 2 Slim (Refurbished) Console – AUD $178.00

PlayStation 3 Slim 160GB (Refurbished) Console – AUD $138.00

PlayStation 3 Slim 250GB (Refurbished) Console – AUD $148.00

There are also a range of popular (and some less-than-popular) games included in the retro collection, with plenty of familiar faces in the lot – Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed 2, Just Dance, Wii Sports, Mario Kart Wii, Grant Theft Auto V, Gran Turismo 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3, and so on.

Read: EB Games Australia is now accepting retro games and consoles for trade-in

Notably, the games included online are incredibly popular, mainstream titles. Each store is likely to have ample copies of each game based on trade-ins, so if you’re keen for any of these, there’s no need to rush. What’s worth noting is individual stores are likely to have other games besides these ones, in fewer quantities. The retro program is based on store trade-ins, and speaking from experience, customers bring in all sorts of items.

If you don’t see anything that takes your fancy, or this new collection doesn’t represent your gaming childhood, it’s good to know EB Games does have plans to expand its retro offerings. Based on wording, this “2000s” launch is just the first drop of retro product – so there could be plenty more on the way. While this will depend on customers coming forward with trade-ins, it does appear bigger plans are brewing.

Head to EB Games to browse the full collection of retro games and consoles on offer.