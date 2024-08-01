EB Games has announced the launch of a new, paid loyalty program to immediate backlash on social media, as critics question the benefits of the initiative, and the idea of “subscribing” to a retail store.

As announced, EB World Plus is an add-on loyalty program that offers a range of benefits to subscribers, in the form of “Buy X, Get 1 Free” offers, free gifts, discounts on digital currency, and more. Those who join the service for 12 months (priced at AUD $49) will get a free AUD $30 gift in the form of a themed ramen bowl and chopstick set. You can also subscribe for three months at AUD $25, without receiving this gift.

For the duration of membership, subscribers can expect to receive double “carrots” for all purchases (these stack to advance a membership tier between four levels), 5% extra trade credit on all traded games, a buy 10 get one free offer for TCG booster packs, a buy 10 get one free offer for clothing, a buy 10 get one free offer for Funko Pop! Vinyls, a buy 10 get one free offer for socks, and 5% off digital currencies and content.

While certain offers like additional trade credit and 5% off digital currency may benefit select customers, the other offers appear fairly inconsequential, and many have pointed out their value doesn’t quite add up when you consider the cost of ongoing membership.

There’s also the matter that some of these benefits (largely extra trade credit) were previously offered only to EB World Level 5 members. This particular tier is an exclusive one that comes with added benefits, and is provided for free to the top highest-spending EB Games customers in Australia.

Read: Australians spent AUD $4.4 billion on video games in 2023

Beyond this quirk, many have shared concerns that the appearance of EB World Plus doesn’t signal good things for EB Games in future. Paid loyalty programs have a tendency to pop up when a company is looking for new financial avenues – and these avenues are usually needed in dire circumstances.

Over the last few years, global bricks-and-mortar game retail stores have faltered due to the rising popularity of digital games. Compounding this issue is an unstable economy and high cost of living pressures, which have naturally led to fewer people buying “indulgence” items like video games and merchandise. It’s very likely EB Games is feeling the crunch of these circumstances – and that EB World Plus is an attempt to find new cash flow from loyal store supporters.

Based on impressions on social media, it appears this program hasn’t quite hit the mark for EB Games customers, and has only raised major concerns about the next steps for the company. While there’s plenty of sympathetic comments from those who understand the realities of the modern economy, the overall feeling is one of pessimism and negativity – with plenty of “yikes” being thrown around.

At this stage, EB Games hasn’t officially responded to the backlash, and realistically, it may choose to ignore it. In fact, it’s likely the reaction to the service has been anticipated by those working behind the scenes. But financial realities may mean it’s a necessity, and that everything needs to be thrown at the wall for a better financial future.

Those who are keen to purchase an EB World Plus membership for all the benefits offered can join from 9:00 am AEST on Thursday, 1 August 2024. For everyone else, it’s best to stay tuned for more updates from EB Games.