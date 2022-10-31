News

EA announces ‘at least’ three new Marvel games

The first of the three games has already been announced – it will focus on Iron Man.
1 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
EA has announced a major collaboration with Marvel that will see ‘at least’ three new comic book video game adaptations developed in the near future. The first of these projects is the previously announced Iron Man game, which will tell an original story set in the Marvel Universe. This will be followed by two other games, which will be action adventures telling original stories about Marvel heroes.

So far, the stars of these subsequent games have not been revealed – but we can rule out a few candidates, given the recent history of Marvel games. For example, these games are unlikely to follow The Avengers, given the existence of Marvel’s Avengers. Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel’s Wolverine are also accounted for. Likewise, the supernatural heroes of the Marvel universe are set to appear in Marvel’s Midnight Suns in December, which likely rules them out.

As for what characters deserve new video game adaptations, there are plenty of options. A Gambit heist game? A new X-Men adventure, with the entire team? Fantastic Four? The Sentry? We’ll just have to wait to see what EA has in the works.

Read: EA Motive officially announces Iron Man video game

‘We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans,’ Laura Miele, COO at EA said in a press release announcing the new collaboration. ‘We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players.’

‘At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before, and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,’ Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games said.

‘We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.’

While the collaboration announcement is quite bare, we expect to learn more about the upcoming projects in future. Should Iron Man prove to be a success, it’s likely EA and Marvel will continue their partnership well into the future.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

