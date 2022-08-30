News

 > PC

Kermit the Frog is now playable in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Kermit the Frog is swinging and singing into Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC.
30 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
spider-man mod kermit

PC

Image: TangoTeds

Share Icon

If you like corporate synergy, you’ll love the latest mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Thanks to the work of wily modder TangoTeds, you can now swing through the streets of New York City as beloved Muppet and former Masked Singer performer, Kermit the Frog.

The mod went live on Nexus Mods with little aplomb over the weekend, but was quickly picked up by mainstream news websites, thanks to its absolutely stunning, flawless build. While this is certainly a joke mod – Kermit looks frankly ridiculous inserted into the life-like world of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the quality of the model and rigging work is phenomenal.

Kermit replaces Spider-Man completely, and functions as an alternative suit that can be taken on or off during gameplay. That feels rather appropriate for Kermit, given his nature as a Muppet. While his head is a bit larger than normal Spider-Man costumes – and that causes issues with menus and collision – the body is very well-mapped to Spider-Man’s movements.

Kermit has great physics while swinging, and looks like a real natural as he twirls.

Read: Every major Marvel and DC video game in development

You can see the mod in action below, courtesy of YouTuber SVO:

Sure, it’s a bit strange to see Kermit the Frog beating up goons, but it is a delight to watch him spin and swing through the city, just like Spider-Man.

Strangely enough, this crossover now feels weirdly possible in an official capacity. The rights to The Muppets franchise are currently held by Disney – as are the Marvel rights to Spider-Man. So sprinkle this franchise with a bit of that sparkly corporate synergy, and you’ve got the very real possibility of an official Muppets x Spider-Man crossover.

Until Disney makes this wild leap, we’ll always have TangoTed’s wonderful Spider-Man Remastered mod to enjoy. If you’re a PC user and you’ve got a hearty machine by your side, head on over to Nexus Mods to try this beauty for yourself.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
mafia game development
?>
News

All-new Mafia video game announced by developer Hangar 13

A brand new Mafia game is coming from Hangar 13, but we'll likely have to wait for firm details.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 playstation production shortages
?>
News

New, lighter PS5 models launch in Australia

The brand new PS5 'CFI-1200' model has seemingly arrived first in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
ring of pain free epic games store
?>
News

Grab Ring of Pain and Submerged: Hidden Depths right now

Australian games Ring of Pain and Submerged: Hidden Depths are part of the free game offerings on the Epic Game…

Edmond Tran
gungrave gore release date
?>
News

Gothic shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E. finally gets release date

Gungrave G.O.R.E. has finally locked in a release date, after several years in development.

Leah J. Williams
savage game studios sony acquisition
?>
News

Sony acquires Savage Game Studios for mobile division

Sony has announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, a mobile game specialist.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login