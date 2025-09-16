Players might be familiar with EA FC’s, and formerly FIFA’s, way of monetising the game. Yet recent leaks about what to expect from the game’s DLC has ignited familiar conversations, with multiple issues involved with the leaks.

Not everything to do with the leaks is being met with hostility, however. Many people are looking forward to the game and are happy with what they’re seeing. After EAFC player ratings were revealed earlier this month, streamers and reviewers are now getting an initial hands-on ahead of the EA FC 26 release date on September 26.

EA FC 26 Premium pass

In-keeping with tradition, EA FC 26 has not only a season pass but also a premium pass. However, in this case the regular season pass is free, while the premium pass is paid for – “Season 1” of this premium pass offers the players Fikayo Tomori, Kobbie Mainoo, James Ward-Prowse, Michelle Agyemang and Josh Sargent.

EA recently released information on what this entails for players who are either unfamiliar, or looking for a refresher after EA FC 25.

EA FC AI Artwork

Another familiar point of contention is the use of AI in games, and specifically in EA FC 26, artificially produced artwork.

Players are not only concerned about the diminishing quality that might be seen from AI art, but also what it means for human developers and the security of their positions.

The AI artwork in question is for the Silver World Tour, something that EA has caught criticism for due to the quality of the artwork and the transparency of its AI origins.

What is the Silver World Tour in EA FC 26?

The Silver World Tour offers cards of historically significant footballers that require players to meet certain objectives, in order to unlock them.

What’s noteworthy about this is how difficult or time-consuming some audiences see these objectives to be. For example, winning 12 out of 20 matches in the World Superstars League, or keeping 80 clean sheets in squad battles on minimum professional difficulty are among the objectives.

This not only means that 80 squad battles will have to be played, but 80 squad battles where a player successfully achieves those objectives. The intention here is presumably to provide targets that keep players invested over longer periods of time.