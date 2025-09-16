News > News > Xbox

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Leaks and Season Pass Details Attract Controversy

16 Sep 2025 10:45
Peter Morgan
EA FC 26

Culture

Share Icon

Players might be familiar with EA FC’s, and formerly FIFA’s, way of monetising the game. Yet recent leaks about what to expect from the game’s DLC has ignited familiar conversations, with multiple issues involved with the leaks. 

Not everything to do with the leaks is being met with hostility, however. Many people are looking forward to the game and are happy with what they’re seeing. After EAFC player ratings were revealed earlier this month, streamers and reviewers are now getting an initial hands-on ahead of the EA FC 26 release date on September 26.

EA FC 26 Premium pass

In-keeping with tradition, EA FC 26 has not only a season pass but also a premium pass. However, in this case the regular season pass is free, while the premium pass is paid for – “Season 1” of this premium pass offers the players Fikayo Tomori, Kobbie Mainoo, James Ward-Prowse, Michelle Agyemang and Josh Sargent.

EA recently released information on what this entails for players who are either unfamiliar, or looking for a refresher after EA FC 25.

EA FC AI Artwork

Another familiar point of contention is the use of AI in games, and specifically in EA FC 26, artificially produced artwork.

Players are not only concerned about the diminishing quality that might be seen from AI art, but also what it means for human developers and the security of their positions.

The AI artwork in question is for the Silver World Tour, something that EA has caught criticism for due to the quality of the artwork and the transparency of its AI origins.

What is the Silver World Tour in EA FC 26?

The Silver World Tour offers cards of historically significant footballers that require players to meet certain objectives, in order to unlock them.

What’s noteworthy about this is how difficult or time-consuming some audiences see these objectives to be. For example, winning 12 out of 20 matches in the World Superstars League, or keeping 80 clean sheets in squad battles on minimum professional difficulty are among the objectives.

This not only means that 80 squad battles will have to be played, but 80 squad battles where a player successfully achieves those objectives. The intention here is presumably to provide targets that keep players invested over longer periods of time.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Charlie Kirk
?>
News

Utah Governor Cites Gaming and Meme Culture As Root Causes For Charlie Kirk Murder

In another shocking reveal, reports have shown Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk, frequently referenced the conservative figure…

Cedric Gossling
Amusnet's Bonus Platform
?>
News

Amusnet Launches Bonus Platform To Help Boost Player Engagement

Amusnet has just released details of the Bonus Platform, a flexible rewards engine built with player engagement in mind for…

Jim Munro
Xbox Game Pass Games
?>
News

More Xbox Game Pass Games For September Announced

There are yet more Xbox Game Pass games around the corner. One of these in particular will be of interest…

Peter Morgan
call of duty black ops 7
?>
News

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Players to Receive Exclusive Rewards

Participants in the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta running in September 2025 will receive unique rewards, publisher…

Callum Hamilton
Valheim PS5
?>
News

Valheim Finally Confirmed for PlayStation Release in 2026

The Valheim PS5 release is finally confirmed for 2026, with the indie-survival hit from 2021 landing on PlayStation. After years…

Cedric Gossling