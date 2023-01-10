Dungeons & Dragons TV series coming to Paramount+

A new live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV adaptation has been given a straight-to-series order by Paramount and Hasbro, with the first eight-episode season set to launch on streaming service Paramount+ in the near future.

The pilot script was written by Red Notice‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber, who will direct the first episode alongside Paramount Pictures and production company eOne. At this stage, it’s unknown if the TV series will be related to the upcoming feature film adaptation, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – although it’s being described as having a similar scope.

Deadline reports the project will be eOne’s ‘largest-scope TV project ever’ and ‘potentially launching a Dungeons & Dragons universe spanning multiple scripted and unscripted shows’. Given the D&D source material covers a diverse array of fantasy settings inspired by medieval history, there’s potential for endless expansion.

News of the TV adaptation arrives at a strange time for the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, which is in the process of undergoing major change as publisher Wizards of the Coast seeks new ways to expand the game, monetise it, and find a fresh modern audience.

Recently, it was revealed that Wizards of the Coast had cancelled several upcoming video game adaptations of the series, in favour of more monetisable digital content. In tandem, an allegedly leaked draft document also revealed plans for the company to reduce the scope of the D&D license, and claw back profits from third parties capitalising on the D&D name.

This proposition has stoked the fires of controversy, with fans of the long-running game expressing concern about the future direction of D&D, and the limitations presented in the newly-revealed Open Gaming License – which could impact individuals working in the tabletop content creation space.

While Paramount’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons TV series is a separate endeavour, there’s no doubt the potential excitement about this project will be dampened by ongoing concerns about the D&D license.