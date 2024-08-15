Dragon Age: The Veilguard officially launches in October 2024

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is officially launching on 31 October 2024, per a new trailer from BioWare leaked one day ahead of schedule (via Wario64). While we won’t share the trailer here, it’s highly likely it will make its way online and through social media shortly, hopefully with BioWare getting ahead of it.

As of writing, the source of this early reveal is unclear, but it’s likely the official video was scheduled on a less-than-secure platform. Whatever the case, it’s now out in the wild, and players have their second major glimpse at what’s to come in this adventure.

The trailer itself is quite short, but teases plenty of dread on the horizon, as the player and their new companions take on the threat of Solas, aka the all-powerful Dread Wolf. In snippets, the new trailer shows off gloomy worlds, some snazzy-looking real-time action combat, and a glimpse at all the drama on the way.

Read: Dragon Age: The Veilguard will star Erika Ishii, Matt Mercer, and more

As previously announced, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be a direct continuation of the story threads laid out in Inquisition, with the return of Solas leading to all-out chaos in Thedas.

“Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero,” the game’s description reads. “Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight to stop the gods from blighting the world. But you can’t do this alone – the odds are stacked against you. Lead a team of seven companions, each with their own rich story to discover and shape, and together you will become The Veilguard.”

The game will star Erika Ishii (Destiny 2, Stray Gods), Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077), Bryony Corrigan (Baldur’s Gate 3) or Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1) as the player character, with support provided by Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man) as Davrin, Jee Young Han (Perry Mason) as Bellara, Jessica Clark (True Blood) as Neve, Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard) as Taash, Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) as Emmrich, Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West) as Lucanis, and Matt Mercer (Fallout 4, Critical Role) as Manfred.

We’re likely to hear much more about Dragon Age: The Veilguard in the coming months, so keep an eye out for updates. As revealed in this newly-leaked trailer, the game is set to launch for PC and consoles on 31 October 2024.