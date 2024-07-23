News

 > News > Xbox

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will star Erika Ishii, Matt Mercer, and more

New Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast members have been revealed.
23 Jul 2024 8:55
Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard

PC

Image: BioWare

Share Icon

BioWare has lifted the lid on the cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, detailing more about the game’s main characters, and who will provide their voices. Notably, the team has also revealed more about the game’s character creator, which is described as “the most comprehensive” yet, with players able to select from four unique voices to create their personal Rook.

The four voices will be performed by: Erika Ishii (Destiny 2, Stray Gods), Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077), Bryony Corrigan (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1). That should provide ample range for players to choose from as they create their hero.

As for the set cast, there’s a range of familiar names in the announced voice talent for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Gareth David-Lloyd is returning as Solas, Brian Bloom returns as Varric, and Ali Hillis returns as Harding, but beyond these names, there’s also whole new wave of actors on board.

Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man) will voice Davrin, a “a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.” Jee Young Han (Perry Mason) will voice Bellara, a “creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.” Jessica Clark (True Blood) will voice Neve, a “cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons.” There’s also Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard) as Taash, “a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.”

Read: Dragon Age 4 is now subtitled ‘The Veilguard

Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) will voice Emmrich, who is a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, and he’ll be accompanied by a skeleton assistant named Manfred, who will be voiced by Matt Mercer (Fallout 4, Critical Role, plenty more). Rounding out the cast is Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West) as Lucanis, a “poised and pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organisation renowned throughout Thedas.”

Some of these characters have been revealed by BioWare in key art, although the studio states there is plenty more reveals to go – including “some returning characters.” There’s likely to be more details about these characters arriving shortly, although some will be saved for reveals during the game itself.

BioWare is currently set to reveal even more about Dragon Age: The Veilguard at SDCC 2024, which takes place from 25 July, so stay tuned for more news.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
monster high skulltimate secrets
?>
News

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets launches in October 2024

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is launching for PC and consoles.

Leah J. Williams
Image: SAG-AFTRA video games logo
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA issues strike authorisation over AI contract terms

SAG-AFTRA is moving closer to striking against video game companies over a lack of AI protections for actors.

Leah J. Williams
reachout level up
?>
News

ReachOut launches Level Up streaming fundraiser in August

ReachOut, Level Up will raise funds for youth mental health support programs in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk edgerunners lucy
?>
News

Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be a guest fighter in Guilty Gear Strive

Arc System Works has confirmed a major crossover for Guilty Gear Strive.

Leah J. Williams
the sims movie adaptation
?>
News

The Sims 4 will finally let you apply makeup looks to all outfits

Check a box, and you'll only have to set your Sims' makeup once.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login