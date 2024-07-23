BioWare has lifted the lid on the cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, detailing more about the game’s main characters, and who will provide their voices. Notably, the team has also revealed more about the game’s character creator, which is described as “the most comprehensive” yet, with players able to select from four unique voices to create their personal Rook.

The four voices will be performed by: Erika Ishii (Destiny 2, Stray Gods), Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077), Bryony Corrigan (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1). That should provide ample range for players to choose from as they create their hero.

As for the set cast, there’s a range of familiar names in the announced voice talent for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Gareth David-Lloyd is returning as Solas, Brian Bloom returns as Varric, and Ali Hillis returns as Harding, but beyond these names, there’s also whole new wave of actors on board.

Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man) will voice Davrin, a “a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.” Jee Young Han (Perry Mason) will voice Bellara, a “creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.” Jessica Clark (True Blood) will voice Neve, a “cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons.” There’s also Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard) as Taash, “a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.”

Read: Dragon Age 4 is now subtitled ‘The Veilguard’

Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) will voice Emmrich, who is a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, and he’ll be accompanied by a skeleton assistant named Manfred, who will be voiced by Matt Mercer (Fallout 4, Critical Role, plenty more). Rounding out the cast is Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West) as Lucanis, a “poised and pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organisation renowned throughout Thedas.”

Some of these characters have been revealed by BioWare in key art, although the studio states there is plenty more reveals to go – including “some returning characters.” There’s likely to be more details about these characters arriving shortly, although some will be saved for reveals during the game itself.

BioWare is currently set to reveal even more about Dragon Age: The Veilguard at SDCC 2024, which takes place from 25 July, so stay tuned for more news.