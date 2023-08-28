Dragon Age: Dreadwolf allegedly hit with internal delays

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is allegedly in a state of limbo, with the game’s development team struggling to lock down a firm release date amidst studio challenges. That’s the word from Giant Bomb‘s Jeff Grubb, who reported speaking to multiple sources at studio BioWare, in the wake of recent layoffs.

While Grubb’s report is unconfirmed, he alleges the game has been through multiple internal delays, and that it could be delayed even further as BioWare reckons with a management-led push for more agile, slimmer studio teams.

Per sources speaking to Grubb, the game was allegedly targeting a September 2023 release date at one point in development, before goal posts shifted significantly. Grubb claims the release date was pushed to March 2024, eventually – but that even this goal may be too ambitious for current progress on the game.

Based on alleged conversations with studio staff, Grub flagged ‘Summer 2024’ [Northern Hemisphere] as the earliest possible release for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf – although he also said it’s ‘very likely’ the game is delayed to the end of 2024, or even 2025.

Notably, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf does not currently have a firm release date. BioWare and EA have remained largely quiet about development on the game, with only a handful of cinematic teasers and tidbits shared with keen players.

In announcing the recent BioWare layoffs, studio general manager Gary McKay claimed work on the next Dragon Age would continue with the ‘dedication’ of existing staff, although it’s fair to assume the removal of 50 jobs at the studio will have an impact on development progress.

‘Our commitment remains steadfast, and we all are working to make this game worthy of the Dragon Age name,’ McKay said. ‘We are confident that we’ll have the time needed to ensure Dreadwolf reaches its full potential.’

At this stage, it’s unknown whether Grubb’s alleged timeline is accurate – and how far-reaching changes at BioWare will be for games in development. For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in store for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf – potentially over the next few years.