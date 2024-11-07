News

 > News > Xbox

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been rated for new platforms

You owe it to yourself to try this magnificent RPG.
7 Nov 2024 10:37
Leah J. Williams
divinity original sin 2

PlayStation

Image: Larian Studios

Share Icon

Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin 2, the spiritual predecessor to Baldur’s Gate 3, has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by PEGI, indicating it will soon arrive on these platforms. For those who found themselves obsessing over BG3 and its many loveable companions, you owe it to yourself to jump into this game.

It might controversial to say, but I personally believe Divinity: Original Sin 2 is actually a better game than Baldur’s Gate 3, despite Larian Studios learning and iterating from this adventure. The mix of characters in Original Sin 2 is part of the reason. As in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may play as any of the game’s main companions, with their backstory informing your path through a vast and problem-filled fantasy world.

I chosen Lohse, an enthusiastic bard who harbours an evil demon in her soul. She’s got shades of the Dark Urge in her, with many special “evil” interactions creating even more challenges in your journey. Not only do you need to fight to escape the clutches of the Voidwoken, you also need to save yourself from the dark voices whispering in your head. It’s a very novel plot, with countless twists.

You may also choose one of the other companions in the game – they’re all fascinating. There’s Beast, a Dwarf with family issues, Fane, a skeleton being from a lost immortal race, The Red Prince, a Lizard who’s lost his throne, and plenty of others besides. If you don’t embody one of these characters, they’ll come along with you for the ride, complicating your quests with their personal bias, while also becoming your closest friends.

Read: 1.9 million Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been turned into cheese

Again, this is personal taste, of course – but I’ll take Fane over Astarion any day.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an incredible roleplaying game in its own right, but it’s also great to play with the knowledge of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can see exactly how Larian have been inspired by this game, in its winding quests, vast world, and character-driven gameplay.

With Original Sin 2 seemingly landing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S shortly, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive in, and see exactly how Larian has evolved as a developer – while also experiencing one of the best (and often overlooked) modern RPGs on the market.

Stay tuned to hear more about official plans to launch Divinity: Original Sin 2 on new platforms.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
eva metal gear solid 3 remaster
?>
News

Konami confirms Jodi Benson, aka The Little Mermaid, voiced Eva in MGS3

A 20-year mystery has finally been solved.

Leah J. Williams
warcraft 2 remastered leak
?>
News

Warcraft 2 Remastered logos spotted in Blizzard's test network

It looks like a fresh Warcraft remaster is on the way.

Leah J. Williams
tales of the shire pax aus 2024
?>
News

Take-Two has sold Private Division to an undisclosed buyer

Private Division's entire IP library is included in the deal.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch 2 backward compatibility
?>
News

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially be backward compatible

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the Nintendo Switch successor will play Nintendo Switch games.

Leah J. Williams
steam deck australia release
?>
News

Steam Deck finally launches in Australia on 19 November

The wait is finally, officially over.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login