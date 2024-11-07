Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been rated for new platforms

Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin 2, the spiritual predecessor to Baldur’s Gate 3, has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by PEGI, indicating it will soon arrive on these platforms. For those who found themselves obsessing over BG3 and its many loveable companions, you owe it to yourself to jump into this game.

It might controversial to say, but I personally believe Divinity: Original Sin 2 is actually a better game than Baldur’s Gate 3, despite Larian Studios learning and iterating from this adventure. The mix of characters in Original Sin 2 is part of the reason. As in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may play as any of the game’s main companions, with their backstory informing your path through a vast and problem-filled fantasy world.

I chosen Lohse, an enthusiastic bard who harbours an evil demon in her soul. She’s got shades of the Dark Urge in her, with many special “evil” interactions creating even more challenges in your journey. Not only do you need to fight to escape the clutches of the Voidwoken, you also need to save yourself from the dark voices whispering in your head. It’s a very novel plot, with countless twists.

You may also choose one of the other companions in the game – they’re all fascinating. There’s Beast, a Dwarf with family issues, Fane, a skeleton being from a lost immortal race, The Red Prince, a Lizard who’s lost his throne, and plenty of others besides. If you don’t embody one of these characters, they’ll come along with you for the ride, complicating your quests with their personal bias, while also becoming your closest friends.

Again, this is personal taste, of course – but I’ll take Fane over Astarion any day.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an incredible roleplaying game in its own right, but it’s also great to play with the knowledge of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can see exactly how Larian have been inspired by this game, in its winding quests, vast world, and character-driven gameplay.

With Original Sin 2 seemingly landing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S shortly, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive in, and see exactly how Larian has evolved as a developer – while also experiencing one of the best (and often overlooked) modern RPGs on the market.

Stay tuned to hear more about official plans to launch Divinity: Original Sin 2 on new platforms.