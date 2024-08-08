1.9 million Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been turned into cheese

Baldur’s Gate 3 contains a very unique event in the Circus of the Last Days in Rivington, where one wrong move will turn players into a sentient wheel of cheese. While plenty of players have avoided this fate, whether by chance or by failing to discover the optional event, Larian Studios has now confirmed at least 1.9 million BG3 players were turned into cheese during their game playthrough.

That’s 1.9 million players who either had to restart the game, or live 20 rounds of gameplay as a near-useless 1 HP cheese wheel.

Elsewhere in its latest stat breakdown, Larian Studios has also confirmed a range of other player experiences in the game, including what the most popular classes are, and which companions have received the most love so far.

As it turns out, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have now experienced some wild times. 3.5 million players were sent to the past to encounter packs of roving dinosaurs, via an option side quest. 2 million players freed Us, a walking brain, from the Colony. And perhaps most excitingly, 377,000 Dark Urge players managed to free Alfira and birth the dawn of lute rock.

In celebrating player achievements, Larian has also revealed that just 141,660 players have completed Honour Mode, an “intense campaign” that features stronger bosses, stricter rules, a single save file (you can’t reload older saves), and permadeath.

1,223,305 regular players also ended the game in defeat, with 76% of those players “honourably” deleting their save game to start the final fight again.

As for which companions were the most appreciated in playthroughs, Larian has also confirmed Shadowheart was the most-kissed game companion, racking up 27 million kisses. She was followed well behind by Astarion, who earned 15 million kisses. Minthara is currently in last place, with just 169,937 kisses total.

Despite all this loving, it appears Shadowheart is actually quite hard to get, as only 48.8% of players were able to experience Shadowheart’s final romance scene. Even harder to get is Karlach, with just 17.6% of players managing a romantic dinner with the hero. Only 12.9% of players got to hold hands with Lae’zel.

In freakier statistics, Larian has confirmed 658,000 players had sex with Halsin, and 30% of those players (around 200,000) chose to get intimate with him while he was in bear form. Additionally, 1.1 million players had sex with the tentacle-faced Emperor, with 37% of those players going in for the “sensual pleasure of mind flayer tentacles.”

As a more wholesome addendum, Larian has confirmed pet dog Scratch has been petted 120 million times so far, and the Owlbear Cub has been petted over 41 million times.

You can learn more about player habits in Baldur’s Gate 3 from the complete Larian Studios breakdown, released in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the game’s launch.