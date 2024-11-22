Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime will air in October 2025

After years of waiting for updates, there’s finally good news for fans of the popular Disney Twisted-Wonderland mobile game: the franchise’s long-gestating anime adaptation finally has a release window, and confirmation of a three-season order by Disney.

As announced, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation will air exclusively on Disney+ from October 2025. Yumeta Company and Graphinica are the studios behind the adaption, and it boasts a creative team that includes Shin Katagai, Takahiro Natori, Yoichi Kato, Hanaka Nakano, Akane Sato, and Black Butler‘s Yana Toboso.

The anime is set to adapt the first three books of the mobile game (inspired by their manga form), with each season focussing on a new house. For added context, Twisted-Wonderland is set in a world inspired by Disney Villains, and follows a player-insert protagonist (commonly known as Yu) as they join a magical school where each dorm is themed after an iconic villain.

In each chapter of the game, characters inspired by these villains deal with all sorts of drama, including an overarching plot about the misuse of magic, which leads to a dark and corrupting phenomenon known as “overblotting.”

The first season will focus on the tale of Heartslabyul, a dorm inspired by the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland. This dorm is led by Riddle Rosehearts, who seeks to follow rules exactly, influencing his fellow dorm members (all inspired by the card soldiers of Alice in Wonderland) towards the “right” path.

Read: Disney Dreamlight Valley gets new Storybook Vale expansion in November

The second season of the show will focus on the tale of Savanaclaw, as led by the Scar-inspired Leona Kingscholar. The third season of the show will focus on the tale of Octavinelle, as led by the Ursula-inspired Azul Ashengrotto.

Should the anime prove popular, it feels highly likely the Twisted-Wonderland anime will adapt the further events of the mobile game – which subsequently focus on houses Scarabia (Aladdin), Pomefiore (Snow White), Ignihyde (Hercules), and Disomnia (Sleeping Beauty).

Given just how popular Twisted-Wonderland is, particularly in Japan, we anticipate the anime will prove to be a safe bet for Disney. With the company already ordering three full seasons for Disney+, it’s clear it expects the same.

Those keen to hear more about the upcoming Twisted-Wonderland anime should stay tuned in the coming months, as Disney prepares to unleash its villainous-but-kindhearted ikemen on a whole new audience.