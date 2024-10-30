News

Disney Dreamlight Valley gets new Storybook Vale expansion in November

Maleficent and Hades guide the events of this chapter.
30 Oct 2024 9:57
Leah J. Williams
disney dreamlight valley

PC

Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a brand new Expansion Pass on 20 November 2024, introducing a fresh twist to its long-running tale. As revealed during a recent livestream, The Storybook Vale is the focus of this new two-part chapter – a realm where good and evil collide, and storybooks have come alive in critter form.

Hades and Maleficent are the headlining villains of the chapter, and you’ll seemingly be working alongside them to restore the Storybook Vale. You’ll also have Flynn Rider of Tangled and Merida of Brave by your side, as more positive influences.

In the first part of The Storybook Vale – Welcome to the Vale – you’ll meet these heroes, as well as Hades, and work to “restore a far-away land.” The second part of the expansion – The Unwritten Realms – will see you meet Maleficent and “venture into a strange world beneath the Storybook Vale” to “solve the mystery of the missing princess.” This princess is hinted to be Aurora, aka Sleeping Beauty.

As detailed by Gameloft, there will be two chapters to this Expansion Pass, with both chapters featuring more content, compared to the bite-sized pieces of A Rift in Time. As noted, the first chapter of this expansion launches on 20 November, and the second part will launch in Winter 2025 [Southern Hemisphere].

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Sew Delightful update introduces Sally, a new Star Path, and Floating Islands

disney dreamlight valley sally
Image: Gameloft

In addition to revealing details about this new expansion, the Gameloft team has also confirmed a new, free update – The Sew Delightful Update – which will introduce Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, alongside other goodies.

Players will need to work with Jack Skellington to invite Sally into the Valley, following her trail of “creepy-crawly” spiders – and when she arrives, you’ll need to help her plan out some spooky dates.

There will also be a new Star Path launching with Sally’s arrival. This is a seasonal Star Path with winter items, including an icy coat cosmetic, a blue gazebo, ice-adorned furniture, and a wand that produces snow flakes.

As well as these features, the update will also introduce “Floating Islands” which are new, blank Valley spaces where players will be able to build out their own towns, free of Valley restrictions. Each part of the Valley will have its own associated, themed Floating Island to decorate. As an added bonus, the update will introduce 16 points of rotation for placed items, including houses and furniture, so you’ll be able to better customise your Valley.

The Sew Delightful Update will be available for free for all players from 4 December 2024.

Disney Dreamlight Valley 2025 roadmap

disney dreamlight valley 2025 roadmap
Image: Gameloft

In addition to these new arrivals, the Gameloft team has also confirmed Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting even more new content in the first half of 2025. Here’s the breakdown of what’s on the way:

  • Early 2025 will see Jasmine from Aladdin arriving in the Valley.
  • Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere] will see the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland debuting (and possibly other characters from this film).
  • Winter 2025 [Southern Hemisphere] will invite players to “solve an ancient mystery and discover who is waiting inside Skull Rock.” Given this iconic locale is from the Peter Pan franchise, we can assume this will be Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, or Captain Hook.

Stay tuned to GamesHub to see more of what’s coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

