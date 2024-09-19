Disney Mirrorverse is shutting down in December 2024

Dark Disney crossover adventure game Disney Mirroverse is set to shut down on 16 December 2024, after two years in operation. The game is no longer available on mobile game stores, all in-app purchases have been disabled, and there will be no new stories after the current chapter.

An exact reason for the closure has not been detailed, but the news follows a number of other recent mobile shutterings, forced by various circumstances – largely the cost of game maintenance, and cutbacks in consumer spending. Over the last few months, we’ve seen other mobile games including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp take a similar path (although Pocket Camp will be transitioned to being an offline game.)

In a statement, developer Kabam has thanked players for their support, and for how they’ve elevated the game over the last few years.

“Our sincere thanks to you, our amazing community of players, who have made this journey unforgettable,” the Disney Mirroverse team wrote. “Your support and passionate dedication to the game is truly inspiring to our team. Being able to create this game, and evolving beloved characters and worlds in new and imaginative ways has been a labor of love and our great honour.”

Disney Mirrorverse was one of the bigger and more ambitious games in Disney’s overarching plans for gaming. It was aimed at slightly older audiences than your typical Disney film, and remixed classic universes into a grand crossover adventure with much darker interpretations of characters. In design and approach, it was slightly edgier overall – Belle of Beauty and the Beast is reimagined as a warrior-sorceress, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Caribbean is part-skeleton, Woody of Toy Story is an outlaw sheriff, and so on.

This was part of Disney Mirrorverse‘s appeal, and what made its universe so fascinating, particularly for older gamers. Its designs and approach were quite popular, and it even spawned action figures and other tie-in merchandise.

But while it did prove popular, it appears support for Disney Mirrorverse has not been sustained. As of 16 December, players will no longer be able to jump in, and those action figures will likely be the last remaining trace that Mirrorverse ever existed at all.

While there are some alternatives to its unique flavour, in the upcoming Disney Pixel RPG, Disney Twisted-Wonderland (which is now widely available after a period of region-exclusivity) and Kingdom Hearts, the loss of the game is a real shame. It presented a lovely, gothic take on Disney lore that remained novel throughout its journey.

Those players who enjoyed everything it had to offer now have a few months left to enjoy it.