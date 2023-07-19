Disney Dreamlight Valley: DreamSnaps patch notes and launch times

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to get a brand new DreamSnaps Update on 19 July 2023, with a bunch of new features, characters, and improvements set to be added shortly. The new update is headlined by the arrival of Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph, who’ll introduce new quest lines and themed items – but she won’t be alone.
Launching alongside Vanellope is the game’s new multiplayer-focused ‘DreamSnaps’ feature. This will allow players to take part in community photo challenges, where everyone can show off their best outfits and island features for rewards including clothing, Moonstones, and furniture.
To keep the weekly competition fair for everyone, no Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture can be included in DreamSnaps submissions. Essentially, this ensures no ‘pay to win’ style mechanics for players willing to fork out for premium items. If you want to impress the DDLV community, you’ll need to get creative.
Including these additions, here’s everything new coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and when you’ll be able to download the brand new DreamSnaps Update.
Table of Contents
Disney Dreamlight Valley: DreamSnaps launch times
Here’s when the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update will go live around the world, on 19 July 2023:
- Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST
- New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (20 July)
- United States – 9:00 am ET | 6:00 am PT
- United Kingdom – 2:00 pm BST | 1:00 pm GMT
Players will be able to manually download the new update by initiating it in the game’s settings on PC and consoles.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: DreamSnaps Update patch notes
Here’s the official patch notes for the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update, courtesy of developer Gameloft.
‘Howdy Valley Villagers!
It’s almost time to (sugar) rush into our next update! Mark your calendars for July 19th @ 1PM UTC | 9AM ET for when you can race into new quests with Vanellope and interact with our first multiplayer feature, DreamSnaps!
In addition to sweet new content, you can expect a variety of bug fixes and improvements out of this update that focus on improving quality of life around the Valley, from better efficiency hovering around, to Switch-specific performance improvements.
Check out all the details below:
New Content and Improvements
- Flex your creativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges with DreamSnaps! Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items!
- Please note: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible with DreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions in order to keep the feature a fun environment for all players.
- Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn!
- Keep up with Vanellope with more efficient hovering. The energy drain when hovering has been reduced by ~80%, giving you more bang for your energy buck!
- The video capture feature built into the
NintendoSwitch hardware has been disabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team is continuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider further changes to improve performance.
- Please note: Video capture via capture card and screenshot capture on Switch are unaffected and will continue to function as expected.
- General stability has been improved on
NintendoSwitch. We continue to explore further means of optimization for future updates.
- The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing. This is a small, preliminary tweak as we investigate this topic further and look into changes that could be made for future updates.
Top Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which caused the game to hang at the initial loading screen for some Xbox players.
- Fixed an issue which caused certain bordered paths to display with flipped borders when placed.
- Fixed an issue in which certain item visuals and names did not match in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.
- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hang out with Fairy Godmother.
- “The Remembered” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to find The Forgotten after experiencing a game crash.
- “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from giving the gathered materials to Fairy Godmother.
- “Hakuna Matata” quest: Fixed an issue that caused the Relaxing Oasis to disappear.
- “Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented progression in this quest if the Story Book was given to WALL·E in the Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust biomes.
- “An Important Night at the Restaurant” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented the player from interacting with the Service Hatch.
- Fixed an issue in which Switch players would occasionally encounter a soft lock when attempting to exit Edit Mode after editing their Valley for an extended period of time.
- Fixed an issue in which Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-Feather Pearl Necklace would appear in the Touch of Magic tool. Please note, any custom designs made using these two items will be removed.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 in which the design print of certain t-shirts would transfer to newly-equipped t-shirts.
- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to track Quests from the Menu.
- Fixed an issue which prevented the player from changing their Avatar’s pose in Photo Mode when welcoming a new character to the Valley.
- Fixed an issue in which the wrong input is displayed on-screen during the fishing mini-game.
- Fixed a rare game freeze that would occur on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when signing out of PSN.
- Various localisation fixes.
- Various visual and sound fixes.
- Various additional bug fixes, optimisations and performance stability improvements.’