Disney Dreamlight Valley: DreamSnaps patch notes and launch times

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to get a brand new DreamSnaps Update on 19 July 2023, with a bunch of new features, characters, and improvements set to be added shortly. The new update is headlined by the arrival of Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph, who’ll introduce new quest lines and themed items – but she won’t be alone.

Launching alongside Vanellope is the game’s new multiplayer-focused ‘DreamSnaps’ feature. This will allow players to take part in community photo challenges, where everyone can show off their best outfits and island features for rewards including clothing, Moonstones, and furniture.

To keep the weekly competition fair for everyone, no Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture can be included in DreamSnaps submissions. Essentially, this ensures no ‘pay to win’ style mechanics for players willing to fork out for premium items. If you want to impress the DDLV community, you’ll need to get creative.

Including these additions, here’s everything new coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and when you’ll be able to download the brand new DreamSnaps Update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: DreamSnaps launch times

Here’s when the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update will go live around the world, on 19 July 2023:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (20 July)

– 1:00 am NZST (20 July) United States – 9:00 am ET | 6:00 am PT

– 9:00 am ET | 6:00 am PT United Kingdom – 2:00 pm BST | 1:00 pm GMT

Players will be able to manually download the new update by initiating it in the game’s settings on PC and consoles.

Image: Disney

Here’s the official patch notes for the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update, courtesy of developer Gameloft.

‘Howdy Valley Villagers!

It’s almost time to (sugar) rush into our next update! Mark your calendars for July 19th @ 1PM UTC | 9AM ET for when you can race into new quests with Vanellope and interact with our first multiplayer feature, DreamSnaps!

In addition to sweet new content, you can expect a variety of bug fixes and improvements out of this update that focus on improving quality of life around the Valley, from better efficiency hovering around, to Switch-specific performance improvements.

Check out all the details below:

New Content and Improvements

Flex your creativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges with DreamSnaps! Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items! Please note: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible with DreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions in order to keep the feature a fun environment for all players.

Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn!

Keep up with Vanellope with more efficient hovering. The energy drain when hovering has been reduced by ~80%, giving you more bang for your energy buck!

The video capture feature built into the Nintendo Switch hardware has been disabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team is continuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider further changes to improve performance. Please note: Video capture via capture card and screenshot capture on Switch are unaffected and will continue to function as expected.

Switch hardware has been disabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team is continuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider further changes to improve performance. General stability has been improved on Nintendo Switch. We continue to explore further means of optimization for future updates.

Switch. We continue to explore further means of optimization for future updates. The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing. This is a small, preliminary tweak as we investigate this topic further and look into changes that could be made for future updates.

Top Bug Fixes