Disney Dreamlight Valley is introducing Cinderella in new update

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to expand in its latest update, with developer Gameloft teasing the arrival of characters and items from classic Disney adaptation, Cinderella. In a post on Twitter, two debuting items were teased – a decorative stone bench, and a glimmering white wand.

‘New items are coming to a Valley near you with Update 5,’ Gameloft said. ‘For instance, no wooded path is truly complete without an artisanal bench. Please do try not to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though…’

Fans were quick to point out the wand in the accompanying image belonged to Cinderella‘s fairy godmother, and that the bench actually features in the iconic ‘transformation’ scene from the 1950 film.

This all but confirms the world of Cinderella is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the latest major update. Intriguingly, this tease seems to ruin a fan theory that Wreck-It Ralph‘s Vanellope von Schweetz would be arriving in the game for the June 2023 update.

In a recent roadmap, Gameloft teased the arrival of ‘a princess’ who ‘races into the Valley’. Many assumed this referenced Vanellope, who drives a racing car – but with the latest teaser, we can assume Gameloft was referencing Cinderella herself.

After all, she races to the film’s Royal Ball in a pumpkin carriage, and races from the venue when the clock strikes midnight. Her arrival may also coincide with the revelation of the mystery behind the game’s pumpkin house – which many assumed would tie into the Nightmare Before Christmas mythology.

Cinderella and her fairy godmother neatly fit the teasers announced by Gameloft in January 2023 – so it’s highly likely we’ll see both characters appear when the game’s latest update lands. For now, we know it will drop in June 2023 – but a firm date has not been set.

Keep an eye out for more news about what’s to come in Disney Dreamlight Valley.