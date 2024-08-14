Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time to introduce Steamboat Willie

The final act of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time is approaching, and if a new teaser is anything to go by, it’s set to kick off absolute chaos. Across the first two acts of this expansion, the villainous Jafar has been manipulating strange and terrible magic, and that all comes to a head in Act 3, when his meddling causes major rips in time and space.

Portals will open up across Eternity Isle, with each leading to a black-and-white Disney world. One of these seems to be that of Steamboat Willie, the 1928 cartoon that first introduced audiences to Mickey Mouse and his friends. It’ll also be familiar to Kingdom Hearts players, as the KH2 stage known as Timeless River.

As teased by developer Gameloft, Steamboat Willie himself will also appear in this final chapter, as “something strange is happening to Mickey Mouse.” That’s represented by a strange on-screen shift where Mickey “glitches” into Steamboat Willie. It’ll be your job to investigate these strange occurrences, and figure out exactly why rifts are appearing in your world, and what it means for each Disney character.

“Jafar’s rifts in time have opened up and are threatening everything on Eternity Isle!” Gameloft said of this latest act. “Investigate the rifts alongside Oswald, EVE, Rapunzel, and Gaston, and venture inside the Palace to stop Jafar once and for all.”

As teased, this expansion will be released by the end of August 2024.

What’s next for Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The conclusion of this act will likely tease the next steps for Disney Dreamlight Valley, beyond A Rift in Time. We already know we’ll get Tiana of The Princess and the Frog later in August, as a free character, and Timon and Pumbaa will also arrive as free characters in October. They’ll be followed by Sally of The Nightmare Before Christmas later in 2024. Beyond this, we don’t know what’s next for the game.

With a strong approach to its main characters and moreish gameplay, Dreamlight Valley has earned a passionate audience over the last few years. It would certainly make sense to keep its overarching story going for this audience, with new (likely paid) chapters exploring the depths of Disney lore.

With Jafar taking centre stage in A Rift in Time, we could see characters like Caption Hook, Maleficent, or Ursula get more of a spotlight in the game in future, with new story chapters exploring terrible, villainous plots. There’s still plenty of characters (heroes and villains) that deserve a bigger place in Dreamlight Valley, and the game has limitless potential to expand.

At this stage, Gameloft is yet to announce its 2025 roadmap, but it has teased a new showcase stream at some point, with this revealing new details about the game’s future. Whatever happens next, there’s plenty of reasons to pay attention.