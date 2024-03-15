Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft is making a DnD game

Gameloft Montreal, the development studio behind Disney Dreamlight Valley, has today announced it’s working on a major DnD (Dungeons & Dragons) game adaptation with Wizards of the Coast. The upcoming adventure is set in the Forgotten Realms, and is described as bringing “unique cooperative gameplay built around an innovative hybrid of survival, life simulation and action RPG.”

Per a press release, it will blend DnD lore with real-time survival mechanics as players embark on a campaign of “resilience, camaraderie, and danger.” While Gameloft has recently endeared itself to players with the cosy Dreamlight Valley, this next project appears to be very different, leaning heavily into action-RPG adventuring, and journeying through wild lands with friends.

“We are honoured to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe,” Lee Kaburis, Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal, said of the project. “We are all big fans of DnD and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

Gameloft is now hiring for open positions on the game’s development team, suggesting its release is some time away. Beyond this, there’s not much more we know about the project.

Following the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s clear Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro are keen to expand the world of DnD further into the world of video games, with a range of tenured developers now working on new projects in the franchise.

In a press release, Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, has enthused about the company’s plan to grow its digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development, suggesting a range of new projects are in the works.

“Our partnership with Gameloft is a prime illustration of our strategy,” Evans said. “Given their impressive record building incredible new experiences with major IPs combined with their passion for DnD and vision for this game, we are confident they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide.”

We’ll have to stay tuned to see more about Gameloft’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adaptation.