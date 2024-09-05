Diablo 4’s secret cow level could manifest soon

Diablo 4 players believe they’re getting closer to unlocking the entrance to a “secret cow level” in the game, with new items included in the game’s latest update potentially proving pivotal to the hunt.

For those unaware of the glory of the secret cow level, trekking years back for context is important. In the late 1990s, rumours spread that the original Diablo contained a secret cow level that could be unlocked via a convoluted series of player inputs. In the same way of modern memes, this idea spread rapidly, until the origins of the rumour were obfuscated and mysterious. While it was clearly a hoax, the legend of the secret cow level grew – and Blizzard Entertainment seemingly liked it very much, so developers chose to include an actual secret cow level in the post-game of Diablo 2.

But of course, the existence of the secret cow level is secret. It’s been a running joke that developers have repeatedly denied its existence. And with the launch of Diablo 4, the running in-joke has seemingly continued. Developers have denied there’s a secret cow level in the game, despite one appearing in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. Fans have pushed back, demanding to know where the secret cow level is.

“We wanted to make sure it felt authentic to the kind of gothic, dark themes we have. We’ve been really focused on trying to keep it as grounded as possible,” development chief Rod Fergusson told IGN of the cow level hunt in 2023. “Because of that, there’s no secret level in Diablo 4 that people might be looking for as per previous games. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be in the future.”

Read: Diablo 4 players won’t stop hunting a Secret Cow Level

Some players took these comments at face value, while others insisted Fergusson’s comments provided hope. The secret cow level did exist, and they were determined to find it.

After months of fruitless searching, many players eventually gave up on this hunt – but thanks to Wowhead, there is now renewed hope in this search. In data mining Patch 2.0 of Diablo 4, now available on the PTR, Wowhead has seemingly discovered suspicious items which could unlock the definitely-real secret cow level. For one thing, the website has found a Rusted Bardiche in the game. It’s also noted that a “Bovine Bardiche” was present in Diablo 3, and this allowed access to that game’s secret cow level.

It has also found four additional items with unique descriptions, that could help to unlock the secret cow level: there’s an Unusual Key which “has some kind of power”, a Rusted Old Bell with the letter “W” on its side, a Crooked Staff that once had magical properties, and a Jabbering Gemstone which is “of unknown origin”.

Wowhead believes these items could reference Wirt’s Bell, the Staff of Herding, and the Gibbering Gemstone, all of which helped to open the portal to Whimsyshire in Diablo 3, otherwise known as the secret pony level. There’s now much speculation that these exact items could also open a secret level in Diablo 4, potentially the much-rumoured secret cow level.

At this stage, Blizzard hasn’t commented on this development – and it will likely stay tight-lipped – but keen cow level-hunting players now have plenty to look forward to with the launch of Diablo 4‘s latest patch. It’s set to drop in the first two weeks of September 2024, so there’s not long to go before the secrets of these items can be analysed and revealed.