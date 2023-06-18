Diablo 4 players won’t stop hunting a Secret Cow Level

Diablo 4 players have kickstarted a global search for a mysterious ‘Secret Cow Level’ in the game, despite developers at Blizzard Entertainment insisting there’s no such thing. While there were Secret Cow Levels in both Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 – originally included as a tongue-in-cheek response to a hoax about a cow level in the first Diablo – its existence in Diablo 4 is yet to be confirmed.

In fact, developers have pushed back on the myth around the cow level, insisting it doesn’t exist in the latest sequel as it defies the ‘realism’ intended.

‘We wanted to make sure it felt authentic to the kind of gothic, dark themes we have. We’ve been really focused on trying to keep it as grounded as possible,’ development chief Rod Fergusson recently told IGN. ‘Because of that, there’s no secret level in Diablo 4 that people might be looking for as per previous games. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be in the future.’

Fergusson’s wording feels fairly definitive – particularly given he leaves scope for a potential future Secret Cow Level – but that hasn’t stopped players from hunting through every corner of Diablo 4‘s map, in search of evil cows.

Over on Reddit, the hunt for the Secret Cow Level continues to heat up in a popular thread, with players around the globe putting their heads together to analyse and discover the secret entry to the Cow Level.

One player known as frogbound has seemingly spent their time with the game hunting cow spawns in every part of the world, noting visibility on the world map, how cows seem to spawn in groups of three, and that there’s one point on the map where a grand total of six cows spawn at once. Further observations include that cows do not get soaked in blood, they do not respond to emotes, and that ‘killing cows during a helltide also doesn’t seem to do anything’.

Perhaps the most curious observation shared by frogbound concerns the location of Scosglen.

‘The eastern part of Scosglen looks like a cow’s head with 3 cows spawning on the nose and a rare mob spawning on the head part in an area that looks like an opening you could eventually go into but I can’t remember if that was possibly for a story or sidequest before,’ the user notes.

This location has now become a focus for investigation – but frogbound has admitted their theory may go too far into conspiracy.

Elsewhere in the thread, players have shared their own struggles, discussing potential portals that may lead to the cow realm, and further observations about strange character behaviours and potential clues. While some have pointed out that Blizzard itself has denied the existence of the Secret Cow Level in the game, others have made the valid point that the room would hardly be ‘secret’ if Blizzard confirmed its existence outright.

This hope has kept the hunt going, with players adding new finds and theories to Reddit every day. While the hunt may be fruitless, there’s always fun to be had in sharing theories, and coming together over something as fun and silly as secret cows. Long live the great hunt.

Diablo 4 is now available for PC and consoles.