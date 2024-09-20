News

The new Devil May Cry anime launches in April 2025

The first full trailer reveals a new look at demon hunter Dante.
20 Sep 2024 11:18
Leah J. Williams
devil may cry anime

Image: Netflix

Netflix has officially unveiled the full trailer for its adaptation of Devil May Cry, and confirmed it will launch in April 2025. As previously announced, the series has been developed by Adi Shankar of Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and animated by Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, X-Men ’97), which gives it that special air of animated prestige.

The new trailer functions as an introduction (or reintroduction) to demon hunter Dante, who takes on the cases that no ordinary hunters can handle. Much of the trailer is devoted to elevating Dante and his moves, which are expectedly flashy and stylish – and we also get a glimpse at some of his known proclivities, like his passion for pizza.

Based on his depiction and the events covered in the trailer, including the appearance of a mysterious White Rabbit demon, it does appear this adaptation will not specifically cover the events of the game. This version of Dante combines elements of his predecessors – the Dante from DmC: Devil May Cry, and the Dante of the mainline games.

That said, there are many recognisable elements in his design and his work, which should mean the series is great for returning fans, as well as those who are unfamiliar with the Devil May Cry franchise.

Read: Carmen Sandiego is getting a new adventure game

Notably, this is the second major anime-style adaptation of Devil May Cry – although the first is lesser-loved compared to other parts of the franchise. Should it aim to eclipse the original series, it won’t have a majorly high bar to clear.

Magic: The Gathering animated series and more revealed in Netflix Geeked Week

Elsewhere during Netflix’s Geeked Week celebrations, it has revealed a range of other projects worth mentioning. This includes a Magic: The Gathering animated series adaptation which is being developed by showrunner Terry Matalas, in partnership with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

A new Cyberpunk adaptation is also in the works with CD Projekt Red, continuing on from the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is also set to be adapted in a new animated series from Netflix and Ubisoft Film & Television.

You can read more about these announcements on the Netflix Geeked X channel.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
