News

 > News > Culture

Bungie and Netflix reportedly had talks for Destiny animated series

A new report has alleged a Destiny animated series was in the works at Netflix, but it was later cancelled.
19 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
destiny 2 commander zavala lance reddick keith david

Culture

Image: Bungie

Share Icon

Bungie and Netflix reportedly once held talks for a Destiny animated TV series that would have expanded the world of the game. That’s according to Forbes reporter Paul Tassi (via Eurogamer), who discussed the project in a recent deep dive video about a potential Destiny adaptation.

In his video, Tassi claims that prior to Bungie’s acquisition by Sony, the studio was working on a Destiny adaptation directly with Netflix. It’s believed the project got to the scripting stage, but it “didn’t really come together” in the end. Per Tassi, the project was developed a “long time ago” and never got far into development.

As noted by Eurogamer, Bungie recently hired former Warner Bros. executive Gabriel VanHuss as the “Head of Linear Media” for Destiny, tasking him with expanding the franchise into “TV, films, books, comics and audio formats.”

Read: Netflix gets Hades, Braid, Death’s Door, and more games in 2024

Based on Tassi’s reporting, it appears this is just the latest attempt by Bungie to transform Destiny into a multimedia franchise. While not much more is known about the reported TV series in the works with Netflix, it appears Bungie has always been keen to expand the world of Destiny, and invite new audiences to experience its lore.

Given how rich that lore is, there’s certainly potential in a TV adaptation of some form. For now, there’s nothing quite solidified at Bungie – and the reported Netflix series is long dead in the water – but given VanHuss’ appointment, we may see new developments shortly.

There’s plenty of material to work with here, and many unique Destiny stories that Bungie could explore by branching out to new mediums. We’ll just have to wait to see what’s in the works.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
fallout tv series amazon season 2
?>
News

Amazon's Fallout TV series is officially renewed for Season 2

Fallout will continue at Amazon Prime Video.

Leah J. Williams
the wolf among us new screenshots
?>
News

New look at The Wolf Among Us 2 confirms game is still in development

New screenshots from The Wolf Among Us 2 have been shared by Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley.

Leah J. Williams
Cities Skylines 2
?>
News

Cities: Skylines 2 developer refunds new DLC, apologises for quality

The "Beach Properties" DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 will be refunded for players who purchased it standalone.

Leah J. Williams
divinity original sin 2
?>
News

Larian Studios is working on two new games that aren't Baldur's Gate 4

Larian Studios has provided a major update on its future projects.

Leah J. Williams
witcher netflix season 5
?>
News

The Witcher: Season 5 will conclude the Netflix series

The Witcher's fifth season will officially be its last.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login