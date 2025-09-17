News > News > Xbox

Destiny 2 Gets Major New September 2025 Update

17 Sep 2025 11:34
Callum Hamilton
destiny 2 heresy dlc update

Bungie

Bungie have released a major new update for Destiny 2, in a bid to assuage fan concerns over the shooter’s rocky recent development.

Since the launch of Edge of Fate, balance issues and bugs have been a major source of fan frustration, with the Ash & Iron major update the latest in a string of poorly-received changes.

Destiny 2 Player Rewards Buffed

One major criticism levelled at Bungie was also their plan to nerf player rewards, which fans felt had caused the grind to slow to a crawl. The update is the first step in backtracking on those changes, with the Portal gaining a significant boost in rewards granted, increased timers for higher difficulty levels, and the Desert Perpetual raid rewarding more Spoils of War.

In other balance changes, Hunters are set to receive a few buffs. The Woven Mail buff will increase to ten seconds when using the Spirit of the Cyrtarachne on the Relativism exostic cloak, and Tempest Strike will be fixed to make sure it activates more smoothly.

Destiny 2 Renegades Expansion Planned

The next major expansion for Destiny 2, Renegades, will be appearing around December, where Bungie may continue in their new fan-aligned direction. With heavy Star Wars influences, players can work with crime syndicates, take bounty contracts, and visit locations inspired by the films as well as wielding famous weapons like blasters and lightsabers.

The expansion reveal was welcomed more warmly than most other recent updates by fans, so Bungie will be hoping to finally get over their recent troubles by the end of the year.

