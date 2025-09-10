News > News > Xbox

Destiny 2's Star Wars-Themed Expansion Brings AT-STs and Han Solo's Blaster

10 Sep 2025
Cedric Gossling
Destiny 2 Renegades

Destiny 2 has had its fair share of crossovers already, but let’s be honest – didn’t we all dream about having a shooter like Destiny in the Star Wars universe? If you agree with that sentiment, then the next expansion for Destiny 2 could pique your interest.

This one’s going to be a full-blown Star Wars adventure, packed to the brim with your favorite, iconic weapons, locations, and enemies from a galaxy far, far away. 

Having already introduced Star Wars armour and accessories at the beginning of the year, this expansion will take the theme step further.

Destiny 2 Renegades, as the expansion is known, will introduce themed gear, quests, and even a new raid, where you can take your guardian out for a walk to battle some AT-STs and recreate your favorite swashbuckling, laser-filled saber fights with your friends.

Destiny 2 Renegades Star Wars Expansion

Beyond the raids, the new enemies, and Han Solo’s iconic DL-44 blaster, the big question is, will you be able to wield a lightsaber? Bungie confirmed that the iconic weapon will appear as a new melee option for Destiny 2. Can you customize your blade color, though? Yes. Yes, of course you can, young padawan.

Even More Iconic Star Wars Enemies Crash the Destiny Universe

Bungie is going all in on enemies and environments, too, from Coruscant to Tatooine.Early footage showed Guardians fighting against stormtroopers, battling massive AT-ST walkers, and even skirting around a Sarlaac pit that threatens to swallow anything in reach.

The new raid, rumored to be set on Endor, will pit fireteams against Imperial forces in sprawling outdoor arenas – Ewoks not confirmed, before you ask.

It’s a bold departure from Destiny’s usual alien threats, but the spectacle of mixing Bungie’s tight shooting mechanics with Star Wars’ iconic villains could be irresistible.

Destiny 2 Renegades Release Date

The Destiny 2 Star Wars expansion releases on December 2, 2025.

Cedric Gossling

