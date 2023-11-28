Destiny 2: The Final Shape has officially been delayed to June 2024

After much speculation, Bungie has officially announced Destiny 2‘s next major expansion, The Final Shape, has been delayed to 4 June 2024. The move has reportedly been made for quality reasons, and to ensure the expansion can meet player expectations, as it will conclude the franchise’s epic, long-running Light and Darkness Saga.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot riding on this expansion doing well, as Destiny 2 has faced significant hardship over the last few months. The last Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, was not well-received, and contributed to a downturn in player engagement. This contributed to major layoffs at Bungie, with around 100 staff reportedly cut from the studio amidst “strategic” changes forced by reduced sales and enthusiasm for the game.

In a November blog post, the remaining Bungie staff promised to continue working on Destiny 2, and ensuring a great experience in The Final Shape.

“We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape,” the team said. “Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

Read: Bungie outlines plan for Destiny 2, following major layoffs

“To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.”

When Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches in June 2024, it will carry the massive weight of these expectations, as players embark on their next steps. Per early details revealed by Bungie, the upcoming expansion will see players encountering a mysterious entity, travelling to a new world, and taking part in a major universal conflict.

Ahead of The Final Shape‘s launch, players can expect an “intro” chapter titled Into the Light to land in April 2024, with this story preparing everyone for their journey into “the Traveler” – the aforementioned entity. In the meantime, the Season of the Wish will kick off, with plenty of new challenges to tackle.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will now launch for PC and console on 4 June 2024.