News

 > News > Xbox

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has officially been delayed to June 2024

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has been delayed "to allow for an even bigger and bolder vision."
28 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
destiny 2 the final shape gameplay

PC

Image: Bungie

Share Icon

After much speculation, Bungie has officially announced Destiny 2‘s next major expansion, The Final Shape, has been delayed to 4 June 2024. The move has reportedly been made for quality reasons, and to ensure the expansion can meet player expectations, as it will conclude the franchise’s epic, long-running Light and Darkness Saga.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot riding on this expansion doing well, as Destiny 2 has faced significant hardship over the last few months. The last Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, was not well-received, and contributed to a downturn in player engagement. This contributed to major layoffs at Bungie, with around 100 staff reportedly cut from the studio amidst “strategic” changes forced by reduced sales and enthusiasm for the game.

In a November blog post, the remaining Bungie staff promised to continue working on Destiny 2, and ensuring a great experience in The Final Shape.

“We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape,” the team said. “Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

Read: Bungie outlines plan for Destiny 2, following major layoffs

“To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. ForsakenThe Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.”

When Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches in June 2024, it will carry the massive weight of these expectations, as players embark on their next steps. Per early details revealed by Bungie, the upcoming expansion will see players encountering a mysterious entity, travelling to a new world, and taking part in a major universal conflict.

Ahead of The Final Shape‘s launch, players can expect an “intro” chapter titled Into the Light to land in April 2024, with this story preparing everyone for their journey into “the Traveler” – the aforementioned entity. In the meantime, the Season of the Wish will kick off, with plenty of new challenges to tackle.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will now launch for PC and console on 4 June 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware News PlayStation Xbox
More
PlayStation 5 PS5 Slim
?>
News

PS5 Slim Console Release Date Announced for Australia

The release date for the new PlayStation 5 Slim consoles have finally been announced for Australia, following a November release…

Edmond Tran
beyond good and evil game re-release
?>
News

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition confirmed by Microsoft

The Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has appeared on the Microsoft Store.

Leah J. Williams
Lisy Kane, photo by Bri Hammond
?>
News

VicScreen appoints game development veteran Lisy Kane to Board

Kane is a long-time games producer and advocate, associated with League of Geeks, Kepler Interactive, and Girl Geek Academy.

Edmond Tran
The Game Awards xbox microsoft announcement
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023 will feature mystery Xbox announcement

Xbox has confirmed it will appear at The Game Awards 2023 in some capacity.

Leah J. Williams
Absurd Ventures
?>
News

GTA veterans join Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser at new studio

Absurd Ventures is adding several notable recruits to its leadership team.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login