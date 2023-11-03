Bungie outlines plan for Destiny 2, following major layoffs

Bungie has acknowledged major changes at the studio in a new blog post, following reports of significant layoffs impacting work on multiple projects, including upcoming expansions for Destiny 2. Per reporting from Bloomberg, around 100 staff were recently cut from the company amidst “strategic” changes forced by reduced sales projections, and a sharp drop in engagement for Destiny 2.

Bungie began its blog post by describing the last week as one of its most difficult ever: “We’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire. We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those who are at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are.”

It then swiftly changed gear to discussing what these changes mean for Destiny 2, and its upcoming content, while also admitting that the entire development team had “lost a lot of [player] trust” over the last few months, with recent game content not impressing.

“We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape,” Bungie said. “Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

“To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.”

Going forward, the company has promised to focus on exceeding expectations, with around 650 “dedicated teammates” contributing their expertise towards this goal. Bungie has promised a fresh update on the game’s status on the “short-term” horizon – although it did not specifically mention a rumoured delay for The Final Shape.

According to several outlets, including Bloomberg, the studio’s recent layoffs and its need to attract a new player base amidst downturn may have contributed to a delay for this upcoming expansion, from early 2024 to mid-year. So far, this has yet to be confirmed, although it’s fair to assume the announced layoffs will have an impact on the studio and its productions, in some form.

We’ll likely hear more about the future of Destiny 2 in the coming weeks, as Bungie continues to work on The Final Shape, and re-strategises following job cuts.