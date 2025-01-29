Destiny 2 is getting Star Wars armour and accessories

Destiny 2 is getting collectible armour and accessories inspired by Star Wars, alongside its Heresy chapter, allowing players to dress up as troopers or the royal guard of the Galactic Empire. In addition to these cosmetics, players will also be able to nab special emotes and finishers inspired by this space-faring franchise.

The new items will be available from 4 February 2025, which is also when Heresy launches. This is the final epilogue of Destiny 2‘s long-running Light and Darkness Saga, and should tie a bow on the events of this tale. While you’re running around in new Star Wars outfits, you’ll be tackling a plot that concerns the return of the Hive ship, the Dreadnaught.

“The Dreadnaught has returned. The fabled Hive ship and Throne World to Oryx himself is once again a threat to humanity. It’s under the shadow of this ominous return that Guardians will begin their adventures,” Brian Ekberg, Editorial Lead at Bungie said, via the PlayStation Blog.

“The Dreadnaught has reawakened for the first time in almost a decade, spurring the Vanguard and Guardians across the system to take notice. We finally get to see what has become of the Dreadnaught years after Oryx was felled and its halls were left to corrode, without a Navigator,” said Nikko Stevens, Destiny 2 Narrative Architect.

As the plot of Heresy advances, players will need to journey into the Dreadnaught, and take part in a mysterious new activity known as The Nether. This features “an action-packed mix of exploration, combat, as well as gameplay modifiers and escalating difficulty … [that] promises to keep players on their toes each time they board.”

It also features roaming enemies and boss fights, all set within the Dreadnaught, as players are tasked with fighting through the challenge over and over, in rogue-lite style. Per Ekberg, the team has learned much from past rogue-lite experiences in Destiny 2, and The Nether will be a product of these lessons.

Game2Give 2025 has officially launched

In addition to these announcements, Bungie has also revealed the launch of Game2Give 2025, its charity initiative with the Bungie Foundation and 200 top creators, which aims to raise funds to “improve children’s wellbeing, uplift underrepresented communities, and provide aid to global communities in need.”

This year, Game2Give donation incentives include a new exclusive emblem, emote, and sparrow, as well as additional returning emblems from the vault. Proceeds will go towards a variety of causes, including support for communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. You can learn more about this initiative on the Game2Give Tiltify hub.