News

 > News > Culture

Death Stranding is getting a movie from Kojima and Hammerstone

The new film adaptation will reportedly tell an original story set in the game's universe.
16 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
death stranding 2

Culture

Image: Kojima Productions

Share Icon

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s surreal, post-apocalyptic road story, is officially getting a movie adaptation courtesy of Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios. This tie-in will feature an original story, and will reportedly introduce ‘new elements and characters’ from the game’s wild mythos.

Exact details of the film’s plot are currently unknown, and it’s unclear whether DS actors Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges), Léa Seydoux (Fragile), and Troy Baker (Higgs) will return. We’ll likely learn more about the project shortly, however, as it’s described as being ‘on the fast track with development underway.’

It will be developed alongside the second major game in the Death Stranding franchise – DS2 – and may even arrive ahead of this project. Should this be the case, expect it to tie into the DS2 story or introduce essential characters along the way.

Read: Death Stranding 2, aka DS2, announced by Kojima Productions

‘I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,’ Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima said of the film. ‘This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.’

Kojima will reportedly be hands-on with production, although his exact involvement has not been detailed. Given he is the primary writer, director, and producer for the game series, it’s likely he’ll have an active role in parsing Death Stranding‘s lore and world for the film.

Hammerstone Studios is a Los Angeles-based production company, responsible for the production of such films as Barbarian (2022), Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020), and the upcoming Sympathy for the Devil.

‘We are thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,’ Alex Lebovici, founder of Hammerstone Studios said in a press release. ‘Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic “Hideo Kojima” production.’

We’ll learn more about this feature film adaptation in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Features News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Cult of the Lamb Game of the Year 2022
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb wins GamesHub's Game of the Year 2022

Plenty of excellent video games came out in 2022, but Cult of the Lamb was the one that rose to…

Edmond Tran
epic games holiday sale goat simulator 3
?>
News

The best deals from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

The Epic Games Store is currently hosting a major Christmas sale, as well as game giveaways.

Leah J. Williams
tomb raider unreal engine 5
?>
News

Next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon

The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon Games, and developed by Crystal Dynamics.

Leah J. Williams
VampireVampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell
?>
News

Vampire Survivors' East Asian-inspired DLC expansion is out now

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell is the first expansion pack to one of the most popular games of the…

Edmond Tran
marvels spider-man 2
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch in Q3 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has officially been given a release window in the later half of 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login