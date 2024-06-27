Dead Rising is getting a second remaster from Capcom

Capcom is officially remastering zombie action game Dead Rising again, with the newly-announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster aiming to be the definitive edition of the adventure. In a new teaser video, Capcom has confirmed this edition of the game is specifically “an updated release with a brand new look.” Character models have been completely reworked, and it appears the release may be closer to a remake in spirit.

While gameplay is not shown off in its announcement video, Capcom has revealed a new model for protagonist, Frank West. There’s much more texture in his facial expressions, for one thing, and his movements seem far more dynamic. We anticipate other characters will get the same treatment, with this Deluxe Remaster packing in new models designed to refresh the game.

Presumably, this remaster will also build on some of the core features introduced in the 2016 HD remaster of Dead Rising – variable frame rate support, more save slots, and the like. Notably, this remaster was more of a simple reskin, with textures updated to be cleaner on modern consoles. It still retained the blockiness of character models – which seems to be a core difference with the Deluxe Remaster.

Why is Capcom re-re-releasing Dead Rising?

The timing of the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster release is quite strange, particularly given the game already has a relatively recent HD remaster. It could be a simple case of Capcom diving into its back catalogue, given it has the financial stability and scope to do so, or it could be a precursor to a new Dead Rising sequel.

Should that be the case, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster would function as ample introduction to the zombie-filled world of Dead Rising, and would help familiarise players with its gory, action-heavy combat and sense of humour. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but whatever the case, Dead Rising is always worth a revisit.

For now, Capcom has not announced a release date for this remaster, or confirmed which consoles it will release on, but we can expect to hear more in the coming months.