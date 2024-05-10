Capcom announces another year of record growth for FY23-24

Capcom has released its financial results for FY23-24 (the period ending 31 March 2024), revealing yet another year of record profits. Despite ongoing industry turmoil, Capcom has successfully weathered the storm, with consistent sales for its most popular titles, including new and existing releases.

Net sales for the company are at ¥152,410 million (AUD $1.5 billion), which is up a staggering 21% year-on-year. As noted, this means Capcom has now hit its seventh consecutive year of record profits.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a major factor in this success, with the game already having sold 2.62 million units as of 31 March. As a result of this early success, Capcom revised its yearly financial forecast upwards – which has become a rare move in recent times.

Beyond Dragon’s Dogma 2, the other major contributors to this record profit are the Resident Evil remakes, and the recent release of Street Fighter 6. As noted in Capcom’s results, Street Fighter 6 has sold 3.3 million units worldwide. Resident Evil 4 (remake) has sold 7.02 million units since launch, and 3.3 million units during the latest financial reporting period. Resident Evil 2 (remake) sold 2.02 million units in the same period.

Older Capcom titles are also contributing to the company’s success, with many featuring evergreen gameplay experiences that stand the test of time. Monster Hunter World, a game that released way back in 2018, still managed to sell 2.81 million copies in FY23-24.

Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 3 (remake), Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy also sold more than one million copies each in FY23-24.

That appears to be the key to Capcom’s ongoing year-on-year success story. It continues to produce strong, well-designed video games with widespread appeal – some from new franchises, some leaning into nostalgia – that remain fresh and exciting for new players in the long term.

As Capcom adds to its library of games, it’s likely its profit will continue to climb. Within the next financial year, we can expect Capcom to release new game Kunitsugami: Path of the Goddess, and it also has Monster Hunter Wilds, and at least two other games in development. We’ll likely see the impact of these releases on the company’s next yearly financial report.