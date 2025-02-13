Days Gone Remastered officially launches in April 2025

Days Gone Remastered has officially been announced, following much speculation about its future arrival. The news landed during the recent PlayStation State of Play, confirming it will launch with visual enhancements, as well as an array of new game modes. For those who’ve yet to play Days Gone, it’s the perfect excuse to revisit one of the PlayStation 4’s most underrated hits.

As shown off, Days Gone looks great in remastered form, with beautiful god rays illuminating a dark post-apocalyptic world filled with fast zombies and terror. While Days Gone has often been compared to The Last of Us, due to its narrative focus, it features a very different tale – and one that may be better appreciated in a future where the Last of Us no longer dominates conversations.

Per Bend Studio, this version of Days Gone will be the “definitive way” to play the game for new or returning players, with the PS5 enhancements allowing for “improved graphical fidelity, increased foliage draw distance, improved shadow and lighting quality, Tempest 3D Audio, VRR support, and more.” You’ll be able to select from Quality or Performance mode for two different gameplay options.

For other PS5-specific features, Days Gone Remastered will feature haptic feedback on the DualSense, including bike engine rumble, weather haptics, and haptics specific to various weapons.

As an added bonus, the remaster has allowed Bend Studio to add in new accessibility features, like “High Contrast mode, Game Speed, UI Narration, Collectible Audio Cues, Controller Remapping, Field of View slider, and more.”

There will also be new gameplay content for this release: Horde Assault, Permadeath Mode, and Speedrun Mode. In Horde Assault, you’ll attempt to grab a high score while surviving as long as possible against zombie hordes of increasing sizes, with a variety of maps serving as the backdrop. Permadeath Mode is as it sounds: you’ll need to attempt to survive the entirety of Deacon St. John’s journey in a single playthrough, without dying.

Speedrun Mode is also fairly self-explanatory, with this tasking players with completing the game’s story as quickly as possible.

Days Gone PS4 owners will be able to upgrade to Remastered

As shared by Bend Studio, one more surprise is that Days Gone Remastered will be available as a USD $10 upgrade for those who purchased the original version of Days Gone. That upgrade will give access to Days Gone Remastered, and all of its enhancements.

Of course, it can also be purchased outright if you’re new to the game.

Those keen to learn more about Days Gone Remastered should head to the PlayStation Blog for more.