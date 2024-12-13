Dave the Diver is getting new jungle-themed DLC

At The Game Awards 2024, Mintrocket confirmed there’s a brand new content coming to indie smash hit Dave the Diver in late 2025. A new trailer showed Dave and his pals heading into the jungle on a quest for new goods, likely to be used at the Bancho Sushi restaurant.

Since the game launched, it’s received a bunch of new content in the form of crossovers with other indie games (Dredge, Balatro) – and it appears there’s even more yet to come. We don’t know much about the Into the Jungle DLC just yet, but it’s certainly an exciting prospect.

To date, Dave the Diver has largely focussed on collecting fish and sea-bound creatures, so the idea of exploring on land to possibly create new dishes of jungle creatures is a compelling thought.