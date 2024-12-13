Dave the Diver is getting new jungle-themed DLC

News

Welcome to the jungle.
13 Dec 2024 11:46
Leah J. Williams
playstation plus game catalog april 2024 dave the diver

Image: Mintrocket

At The Game Awards 2024, Mintrocket confirmed there’s a brand new content coming to indie smash hit Dave the Diver in late 2025. A new trailer showed Dave and his pals heading into the jungle on a quest for new goods, likely to be used at the Bancho Sushi restaurant.

Since the game launched, it’s received a bunch of new content in the form of crossovers with other indie games (Dredge, Balatro) – and it appears there’s even more yet to come. We don’t know much about the Into the Jungle DLC just yet, but it’s certainly an exciting prospect.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

To date, Dave the Diver has largely focussed on collecting fish and sea-bound creatures, so the idea of exploring on land to possibly create new dishes of jungle creatures is a compelling thought.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

