Even though CD Projekt Red have apparently shifted their focus onto development of their next game – The Witcher 4 – the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update shows their willingness to keep improving on a game that has turned its fortunes around after a rocky release.

Their latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch is one that tweaks the auto-driving mechanic of vehicles, enabling it to more effectively overtake vehicles while ignoring red lights so as to get to the desired waypoint more efficiently. That’s not all, however, and the latest round of improvements is one that seeks to streamline the game even further, before the team moves on for good.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.31

The full patch notes includes:

Vehicles

Updated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.

Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.

Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.

Photo Mode

Most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.

Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).

Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn’t work for Royce.



Quests & Open World

Freedom – Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred.”

Motorbreath – Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he’ll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.

Motorbreath – Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.

Motorbreath – It’s no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.

Motorbreath – Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.

Nitro (Youth Energy) – Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.

Nitro (Youth Energy) – Fixed an issue where the proxy interface UI in the Yaiba showroom is cut off when the “Larger HUD Elements” setting is enabled.



Miscellaneous



Fixed several localization and lipsync issues in various languages.

Added a toggle to disable vignette. It can be found in Settings → Graphics → Basic.

Fixed an issue on PC and Mac where Ray-Traced Reflections might not display correctly when enabled under certain conditions.

Fixed several issues with displaying text messages from Delamain.

Various fixes for fluff vendors.

Is This All for the Game?



Many players might be surprised to see that CDPR is still updating the game, but it’s arguably an important aspect of rebuilding community faith in the company after the launch of the game.

Even when the 2.0 update and release of Phantom Liberty cast the game in a much more positive light, fixing smaller details that are being reported showcases an “ear to the ground” approach that helps players to feel as though they’re being heard.

Will There Be a Cyberpunk 2?

CDPR has also been open about the fact that its team is working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, even if it won’t be out until 2030 at the earliest. The company has recently expanded its team ready for the Witcher 4 and possibly Cyberpunk 2, with the former expected to release in 2027 at the earliest.