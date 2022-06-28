News

 > PC

Cyberpunk 2077 QA team allegedly misled CD Projekt Red

A new report has claimed the QA team behind Cyberpunk 2077 was far less experienced than stated.
29 Jun 2022
Leah J. Williams

PC

Share Icon

A new report from Upper Echelon Gamers has alleged that CD Projekt Red was misled about the experience level of QA workers at Quantic Lab, who were employed to work on the bug-filled Cyberpunk 2077. Upper Echelon claims to have received confidential QA documents from a source at Quantic Lab, with over 70+ pages of leaked information reportedly detailing the challenges of the game’s QA process, and why Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a poor technical state.

The papers reportedly contain human resources details, workflow charts, QA testing files and other documents that Upper Echelon believes to be legitimate.

‘I believe the source to be real,’ Upper Echelon says in a video detailing the document. ‘They have provided extensive evidence to support that fact, and have made serious claims about the quality of QA activities at Quantic Lab.’

One of these alleged claims is that Quantic Lab falsely told CD Projekt Red that QA workers were of ‘veteran’ experience levels while in reality, they were only junior staff. In addition, the document claims workers were required to report ’10 bugs per day, per person’, which resulted in CD Projekt Red being flooded with minor glitch reports, rather than details of serious, game-breaking issues.

Further, the Upper Echelon video alleges that Quantic Lab did not provide an accurate head count for QA workers, falsely claiming a larger team size to continue receiving money to work on the game.

These allegations are fairly serious, and appear to explain the many issues Cyberpunk 2077 had with its rocky launch – however, the documents seen by Upper Echelon are yet to be fully investigated.

Read: Cyberpunk 2077 finally plays smoothly on PS5

When contacted for comment by VGC, CD Projekt Red reportedly claimed it ‘did not comment on rumours’ – although this does imply the company is now well aware of the alleged document leak. Whether this will have an impact on either company going forward is unknown.

You can check out the development deep dive from Upper Echelon Games below:

The entire video is a fascinating look into the history of Cyberpunk 2077 and what exactly went wrong – and while it makes several unconfirmed claims, based on the allegedly leaked documents, the evidence and argument here is compelling.

If you’re curious about the game’s truncated development cycle, and how exactly it made its way to final launch, make sure to watch the video for yourself – and stay tuned to hear more on CD Projekt Red and its relationship with QA workers at Quantic Lab.

Update 9:45 am AEST, 29/6/22: In a response to VGC, Quantic Lab has claimed that Upper Echelon Gamers simply has a ‘lack of understanding in the process of how a game is tested before its release to the market’.

Quantic Lab CEO Stefan Seicarescu said the company, ‘always strives to work with transparency and integrity with [its] industry partners,’ and reportedly claimed inaccuracies in the deep dive video.

So far, CD Projekt Red has declined to comment on the recently revealed allegations.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo Xbox
More
sxsw sydney
?>
News

SXSW: South by Southwest comes to Sydney

SXSW Sydney will expand the world-famous music, film and art festival into the Asia Pacific region for the first time.

Silvi Vann-Wall
blizzard world of warcraft
?>
News

Blizzard set to acquire Spellbreak studio to accelerate World of Warcraft

Blizzard will reportedly transition Proletariat staff to World of Warcraft in future.

Leah J. Williams
portal half life 2
?>
News

Half-Life 2 is embedded in Portal: Companion Collection for Switch

Chunks of Half-Life 2 code is reportedly floating between data for the two Portal games.

Leah J. Williams
the day before game fntastic
?>
News

'The Day Before' is reportedly being made by unpaid volunteers

The Day Before, from studio Fntastic, reportedly relies on the labour of unpaid volunteers.

Leah J. Williams
fallout 76 bethesda xbox
?>
News

Xbox Game Studios boss says Bethesda no longer has crunch culture

Following allegations about the rough development of Fallout 76, Xbox's Matt Booty has expressed confidence in the studio.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login