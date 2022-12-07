News

 > News > PC

Why the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer expansion was cancelled

Cyberpunk 2077's senior quest designer has spoken more about the decision to cancel the game's multiplayer.
7 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode cancelled

PC

Image: CD Projekt Red

Share Icon

Ahead of the tumultuous launch for Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red had grand plans for the game – including multiple free DLC packs, major story expansions in line with The Witcher 3, and even a standalone multiplayer mode. Eventually, the majority of this content was cancelled as development work shifted focus towards improving the base game, which was considered extremely broken on release. Now, a quest designer on the project is speaking about what happened.

‘We really needed to look at what were the priorities for Cyberpunk [after it launched],’ Philipp Weber, senior quest designer on the game told Eurogamer in a recent interview. ‘The priority was that the main experience will run for the people in a really good state. And essentially, the switch of priorities meant that other R&D projects had to go away.’

Weber believes it was an issue of ambition – and that a split focus meant resources had to be re-prioritised as the bugs and issues of Cyberpunk 2077 were discovered.

‘With Cyberpunk, we wanted to do many things at the same time,’ Weber said. ‘We just needed to really focus and say, “Okay, what’s the important part? Yeah, we will make that part really good.”‘

Read: CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and mystery title

As Eurogamer notes, this is the first instance of the challenges with DLC and additional Cyberpunk content being related back to the launch of the game. While CD Projekt Red has spoken about the cancellations before, it previously described these losses as reconsiderations in a ‘new, more systematic, agile approach.’

Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red described this shift as an active decision to focus on integrating online modes into all games going forward, rather than into a standalone experience only for Cyberpunk 2077.

‘Let’s stress this here: CD Projekt Red makes single-player, story-driven, triple-A RPGs – that is not changing. What is changing is our long-term approach to online, and by this we mean ensuring we are properly prepared to implement online elements in our games where they make sense,’ Kiciński said in an investor presentation in 2021.

According to Weber, this decision was more likely related to resourcing issues as the fallout from the Cyberpunk 2077 launch kicked off, and it became clear that more work was needed on the main game before the development team could consider talking about a multiplayer future.

While Weber provided only brief comments about this change, they’re a very intriguing insight into the thought process and development chaos behind the scenes at CD Projekt Red in 2020 and beyond. Moving forward, these cancellations will likely serve as extreme learning lessons for the entire studio.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Marvel Snap Lamentis
?>
News

New Marvel Snap location destroys your card deck

The newest location in Marvel Snap is yet another joyfully chaotic addition to the fast-paced card game from former Hearthstone…

Edmond Tran
call of duty nintendo switch
?>
News

Microsoft commits to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo for 10 years

Microsoft has officially committed to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles for the next decade.

Leah J. Williams
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
?>
News

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion review roundup

Reviews for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion have come in, and many critics have been impressed by Square Enix’s…

Emily Shiel
call of duty microsoft playstation exclusive
?>
News

Microsoft confirms 10-year offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Microsoft president Brad Smith has detailed the company's offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for a decade.

Leah J. Williams
disney dreamlight valley patch update
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley update targets Switch performance

The latest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley aims to reduce lag and stuttering on Switch.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login