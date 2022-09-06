News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the game’s first major expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 will dive deeper into the relationship between V and Johnny Silverhand in Phantom Liberty.
7 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty

Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially getting its first major expansion in 2023. Titled ‘Phantom Liberty‘, the chapter will follow Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand and wily protagonist V as they explore a brand new district of Night City, and discover what it really means to pledge allegiance to the New United States of America. It will only be available for those on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

A brief teaser trailer for the upcoming expansion aired during the latest Night City Wire, giving a fair glimpse at its chaos, but revealing little about its actual story. In snippets, V is heard making a pledge to America, a dead body is seen on a country crest, and a mysterious woman in an official-looking coat stares into the camera – all while Johnny Silverhand warns V of the impact of their choice.

It’s all very mysterious, and paints an intriguing picture of the future of Cyberpunk 2077.

The upcoming expansion marks the first major DLC for the game, and the first significant advancement on the CD Projekt Red development roadmap, laid out following a tumultuous launch cycle, and years of bug fixing.

Read: Cyberpunk 2077 finally plays smoothly on PS5

You can check out the brand new trailer below:

The ‘spy-thriller’ expansion is currently undated, with more details likely arriving ahead of its planned 2023 date.

Elsewhere in the latest Night City Wire, it was announced that Patch 1.6 – the ‘Edgerunners Update‘ – will introduce brand new outfits, three new gigs, new weapons, cross-progression between platforms, and some Edgerunners ‘secrets’ to discover in Night City. There’s also a brand new mini-game available on arcade machines, titled Roach Race.

The latest patch is now live, and available for everyone on all platforms.

Stay tuned for more news about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and the latest content coming to the game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
