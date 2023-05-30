News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be playable at Summer Game Fest

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will reportedly be part of the Summer Game Fest: Play Days event.
CD Projekt has confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 story expansion Phantom Liberty will be available to play during Summer Game Fest, at the invite-only Play Days event. Given confirmation of an upcoming demo, we can assume the title will feature during the public-facing Summer Game Fest showcase, which is set to take place on 8 June 2023.

The news was confirmed during a recent earnings call update from CD Projekt, where it confirmed a number of franchise developments, while also quashing recent rumours of a potential Sony buyout.

While rumours recently sprung up that Sony was looking to acquire CD Projekt for its portfolio of AAA developers, CD Projekt President and CEO Adam Kiciński outright denied these claims on the company earnings call.

Per VGC, Kiciński said ‘nothing has changed on our end’ when the rumours were questioned. He further claimed the studio wanted to remain independent, and that it had an ‘excellent strategy’ in place to ensure the path ahead was smooth.

In recent weeks, CD Projekt has reportedly re-evaluated some of its upcoming projects, including a Witcher spin-off known as ‘Project Sirius’. Analysis of the game allegedly led to major layoffs at developer The Molasses Flood, although the impact of these layoffs is yet to become clear.

Regardless of these challenges, CD Projekt remains positive about its growth for Q1 2023.

Its latest financial results revealed a drop in total sales revenue year-on-year due to a lack of ‘major sales-boosting events’ and a ‘decline in revenue with the CD Projekt Red segment’s steady portfolio of games’. Despite this, the company managed to hit several major franchise milestones in this period, with The Witcher series hitting 75+ million copies sold worldwide, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt totalling 50 million worldwide sales as of Q1 2023.

Going forward, the company is planning to reach for further growth with new projects – namely, several Cyberpunk and Witcher spin-offs and sequels – with these titles expected to ‘continue the organic growth’ of CD Projekt.

It’s expected that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be the first step towards a brighter outcome for the company’s next financial quarter. Keen players can look forward to hearing more about this chapter when Summer Game Fest kicks off in June 2023.

