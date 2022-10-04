CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and mystery title

CD Projekt Red has revealed a major roadmap for its future plans, with several new video game projects detailed – including a new Witcher trilogy and spin-offs, a sequel for Cyberpunk 2077, and a mystery IP known only as code name ‘Hadar’. Over the next few years, the company will work on these titles across its entire studio portfolio – which now includes a new team, CD Projekt Red North America, based in Boston.

The new games were announced as part of a public pipeline announcement, designed to unveil the long-term future of CD Projekt Red – likely as a follow-up to the recent revival of Cyberpunk 2077, a game that briefly sunk audience faith in the studio. With the dust cleared, fans can now see where the company is heading.

Here’s a breakdown of everything announced by CD Projekt Red in its development pipeline update:

Project Hadar – This will be an original IP, with CD Projekt Red reportedly developing an entirely new RPG universe from scratch. Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s SVP of business development, said of the project: ‘The IP is being incubated entirely within CD Projekt Red. It is important to understand that right now we are still working on basic concepts and laying the groundwork for this new franchise.’

Project Orion – This will be a new video game set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. It’s assumed to be a sequel, although this has not been confirmed. The new team at CD Projekt Red North America will lead development on this title, which is designed to ‘fully realise’ the potential of the Cyberpunk universe.

Project Sirius – This is a new Witcher game designed by the studio, Molasses Flood. It’ll have single-player and multiplayer functionality, and is reportedly being created for a ‘broader audience’. It’s currently unclear what this means.

Project Canis Major – This is another new Witcher game, developed by a ‘third party’ studio. It will reportedly be developed in Unreal Engine 5, and is described as a ‘full-fledged’ release. No further details on this project are available.

Project Polaris – This game is the previously-announced next mainline Witcher sequel. It will lead a brand new trilogy of Witcher video games, which are all planned to be released within a six-year period. Polaris will be the start of an epic new adventure, and lead into two sequels.

It appears CD Projekt Red is currently taking on a mound of new projects, with each bigger and more ambitious than the last. With the stink of Cyberpunk 2077 in the rear view, there’s hope the studio can learn from its mistakes – particularly the allegations of crunch and mismanagement that arose in the wake of its latest launch – to begin a new era for The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and its original IP.

Alongside the new game announcements, a management shift was also detailed. Marcin Iwiński, CD Projekt Red co-founder and joint CEO will be stepping down, potentially to join the company’s supervisory board. This change is not expected to majorly impact company plans.

Stay tuned for much, much more news from CD Projekt future.