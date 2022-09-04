Cyberpunk 2077 livestream set for early September

Night City Wire, the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream show, will finally return on 6 September 2022 to reveal more about content coming to the game, as well as spotlight a new look at Netflix anime adaptation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. While no details have been confirmed just yet, it’s likely this showcase will finally reveal more about upcoming content for the game.

‘Choooom! There’s something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire,’ CD Projekt Red announced via Twitter. ‘We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what’s next for #Cyberpunk2077.’

A brief teaser video for the upcoming showcase has spotlighted a brand new jacket for game protagonist V, which also appears in the upcoming anime. This may indicate tie-in outfits will be coming to the game, or even tie-in missions or storylines. The Night City Wire is described as an ‘Edgerunners Special’ so it’s likely all announcements during the show will be tied into this content.

It’s unknown whether the game’s first major expansion will be revealed during the latest Night City Wire, given the update does seem to focus more on Edgerunners than the game itself, but we’ll have to stay tuned to hear more. As of the current CD Projekt Red timeline, we’re likely to see this expansion in 2023, so stay tuned for potential teases.

How to watch the Night City Wire for September 2022

To tune into the latest Night City Wire, you’ll need to keep an eye on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel on 6 September 2022. Here’s how time zones work out for the event:

United States – 11:00 am ET | 8:00 am PT

– 11:00 am ET | 8:00 am PT United Kingdom – 5:00 pm CET | 4:00 pm

– 5:00 pm CET | 4:00 pm Australia – 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (7 September) | 11:00 pm AWST (6 September)

Stay tuned for more details about the future of Cyberpunk 2077.

Anime adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently set to launch via Netflix on 13 September 2022.