Just when it looked as though developer CD Projekt Red was focusing all of its attention on future projects like the Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, it looks as though Cyberpunk 2077 is still offering fresh announcements.

Posted under the guise of Cyberpunk 2077’s fictional president Rosalind Myers, the message functions as a recruitment ad for skilled netrunners to help with some sort of emerging threat.

Cyberpunk 2077 has enjoyed something of a redemption arc after its tumultuous release and subsequent overhaul, putting it in a good position for a victory lap – if that’s what this is shaping up to be.

Cyberpunk 2077 Announcement

One of the more likely outcomes for this announcement is that it’s more content for the game, or for the Phantom Liberty expansion.

This could be new missions, a new game plus mode, or another update that looks to add improvements, much like the transformative 2.0 update.

The decision to have the initial announcement framed through a specific character might suggest that whatever it is will be plot related, however.

Cyberpunk 2 Release Date

With the recent reveal trailer and tech demo of the Witcher 4, those more interested in CDPR’s sci-fi series might be hoping for something similar for the next Cyberpunk game.

It was recently revealed that the CD Project Red team had grown in anticipation for these titles. However, with the Witcher 4 not slated to arrive until 2027 at the earliest, and Cyberpunk 2 not due to arrive until perhaps 2030 or later, a glimpse at the game might not be very realistic.

Still, with the game suspected to be set in Chicago, and the link between Night City and Chicago teased in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s possible that these details could be clarified.

Edgerunners Sequel

Part of what helped to reinvigorate public interest in Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty was the release of the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The Netflix show received considerable praise, but the creators insisted that it was a standalone production, until July 2025 when it was announced that a ten-episode sequel was in development.

While that initial announcement of the second season seemed fairly comprehensive, there’s a possibility that it could be tied to whatever CDPR is teasing now.