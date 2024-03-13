Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse graphic novel funded in 6 minutes

Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse, a graphic novel adaptation of Massive Monster’s beloved video game, has achieved its Kickstarter goal in six short minutes, guaranteeing the success of its campaign. As of writing, The First Verse has raised USD $178,087 – more than ten times the initial goal. Everybody loves the titular Lamb, and it certainly shows.

With funding now locked in, production for the collected version of Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse can officially commence. As detailed, the Kickstarter is for the complete four-issue run of the graphic novel series, either in digital or physical format.

There’s a bunch of release variants available, including a blood red foil variant for the first issue of the series, and both hardcover (HC) and softcover (TPB) treatments for the collected edition.

Read: Cult of the Lamb review – The flower of the flock

As announced, it does appear The First Verse is a direct adaptation of the beloved video game, complete with new details about the origin and adventures of the titular Lamb, and its cutesy flock. Here’s the official story description:

“In a land pervaded by cruelty and evil, the most innocent among us – young Lamb, the last of their kind – was selected to become a final, dark sacrifice. Their death would forever seal the darkest of the Old Gods from our realm and usher in a new age ruled by the four eldritch Bishops of the Old Faith. So Lamb died… then forged a deal of their own.



At the crossroads of eternity, Lamb was met by the imprisoned deity known as The One Who Waits, who revealed the lies and distortions of the false prophets who rule the world above. And so, Lamb was bequeathed the power and responsibilities of the Red Crown and returned to the land of living with unholy powers to exact vengeance and deliver a new cult unto the Earth.



The Bishops of the Old Faith must fall … The disbelievers must be destroyed … And, as Lamb assembles their flock, a new master shall reign over creation!”

The comic adaptation is created by Alex Paknadel (Red Goblin, Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters) and Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, Chiaroscuro), and is published by Oni Press, with support from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital.

As well as the graphic novel, the Kickstarter also includes a bunch of other Cult of the Lamb-themed rewards, including a t-shirt, a secret edition comic variant, a large giclée print, a ritual flag, a patch, a slipcase, an enamel pin, a sketch, a candle, and more. Some of the highest tier rewards are already sold out, thanks to enthusiastic fan support, but there are still special add-ons available.

For those who choose to back the campaign, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse is targeting release in December 2024.