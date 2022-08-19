News

Cult of the Lamb has sold one million copies in one week

Massive Monster has a massive hit on its hands, according to publisher Devolver Digital.
19 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb, from Melbourne-based studio Massive Monster, has officially sold one million copies in its first week on sale. The news was shared by publisher Devolver Digital, which confirmed that the developer had a major hit on its hands. While work still continues on the title, in the form of patches to address minor bugs, the response to the game has been absolutely phenomenal.

‘Congrats to @MassiveMonsters and our dark lord The One Who Waits on selling one million copies of @CultOfTheLamb the first week!’ Devolver Digital wrote on Twitter. ‘Thanks to the community for the support and understanding as patches are lined up to update the game. Lots of cool stuff in the works…’

The love for the game is extremely justified, with GamesHub’s own Emily Spindler giving the game a whopping five stars for its originality, personality, and sense of style.

Cult of the Lamb is a unique experience bursting with personality. It looks and sounds gorgeous, and the gameplay loop is engaging, rewarding, and highly enjoyable from start to finish. Sacrifices and rituals to maintain your faith in the game aren’t necessary, given Massive Monster has created such a shining, standout piece of work,’ Spindler wrote in her review.

Read: Cult of the Lamb review – The flower of the flock

Others have clearly agreed – the new accolades trailer for the game is positively littered with praise for the game’s combat, cult mechanics, upgrade system, and charm.

Massive Monster thanked fans on Twitter, and teased a bright future for Cult of the Lamb, with plenty of updates to come.

‘The Lamb has blessed 1 MILLION players in our first week! We are eternally grateful for your devotion and our team is committed to improving the game with tweaks, fixes and free major content updates,’ Massive Monster said. ‘This is only the beginning as there’s so much room for this Cult to grow!’

Congratulations to the Massive Monster team on the whopping achievement – and here’s to a successful future!

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

