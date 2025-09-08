Online crypto casino and sportsbook Cloudbet has produced a report that has revealed regional crypto betting trends through August 2025, across the globe.

The 30-day snapshot into user behaviour considered engagement across the 12 most popular global sports competitions offered on the crypto betting site with data taken from Cloudbet’s internal analytics.

They included English Premier League football, Spain’s LaLiga – not to be confused with Argentina’s Liga Professional which also featured – US Open tennis that ran through the period, Major League Baseball, UFC and other tournaments.

It excluded the US National Football League which only kicked off at the weekend.

Cloudbet was prompted to dive into its numbers on the back of some market analysis by Grand View Research, who estimated the global online gambling market for 2025 was valued at $87.69 billion and that this would rise to $153.57 billion by 2030.

The top line after some number crunching was that that football led the way globally with 57.1% of engagement among those top-ranked sports events with some interesting variations across the regions.

Key Findings From The Report

Cloudbet operates across Europe, Latin America, Canada, Africa, Oceania and Asia and the Middle East and the figures reflected betting activity from August 5 to September 4, 2025.

The report focussed on unique user engagement across 12 tracked sports competitions to ensure a clean regional comparison without niche markets.

The numbers were presented as percentage shares.

Globally football was responsible for 57.1% of activity, with the three key drivers being the Premier League, which boasted 15.57%, LaLiga with 12.78% and the UEFA Champions League achieving 10.08%.

US Open tennis men’s and women’s singles tournaments managed a combined 20.6% and MLB ranked well with 9.73%.

MLB naturally spiked in North America with 22.78% with college football (NCAAF) (10.62%) and UFC (10.21%) showing steady support.

Latin America saw MLB (10.89%) pushed hard by local affinity for South American football, with the Copa Libertadores (8.98%) and Liga Professional (8.53%) showing healthy returns.

Further analysis noted that in Europe, the UEFA Europa Conference League, the second-tier cup competition, stood nearly level with the more prestigious Champions League, perhaps reflecting growing interest through better access to coverage as well as a more competitive set-up with the new revamped formats for European competition.

Who Are Cloudbet?

Cloudbet first launched in October 2013 and was the first major site that allowed users to bet on sports with bitcoin.

The very first bet it received on Korea’s K-league produced a winner and after five months it launched its live online casino.

Again, the very first bet on Blackjack resulted in a win for the lucky user.

It moved from being simply a crypto sportsbook to offering live sports markets with the 2014 World Cup and by 2017 it had evolved so that the site was available in other languages apart from English.

Korean and Indonesian translations were soon followed by Turkish, Chinese and Russian as it reached out to the global marketplace.

In May 2020 it launched its esports vertical, allowing players to place bets with digital currency on popular games of the day FIFA 20 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

It is available across devices with both a sports betting site and a mobile app.