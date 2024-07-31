Coral Island’s Switch port is uncertain due to Humble Games turmoil

Coral Island fans waiting for a Nintendo Switch port are now officially in limbo, according to a new update posted by developer Stairway Games. While a Switch version of the game has been in development for some time, with updates provided frequently on Coral Island‘s Kickstarter page, a recent “restructure” of publisher Humble Games has seemingly caused an array of complications that may be too difficult to overcome.

In a fairly candid post on Twitter/X, Stairway Games claimed that layoffs at Humble Games have left the team unable to access the backend of its console platforms to update and hotfix these versions. Previously, this duty was carried out by Humble, but it appears with all staff now laid off, there is no longer the expertise required to perform these tasks.

“The impact of Humble Games’ restructuring on Coral Island remains uncertain for all things related to consoles, whether porting or pushing hotfixes, as they are responsible for these platforms,” Stairway wrote. The team has been in contact with lawyers to help “navigate” the situation, but it currently has “no idea” how to get needed updates out to console players.

Based on wording, it appears this issue has also impacted development on the game’s Nintendo Switch port, leaving Stairway in a position where it can’t be worked on. It’s not cancelled entirely, but it does appear Stairway is now less certain about its future, and whether it will be able to deliver this port without Humble’s guiding hand.

While that will be a disappointment to many, Stairway has provided a minor solution to those who backed the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

What should Coral Island Nintendo Switch backers do?

For anyone who wanted a Nintendo Switch copy of Coral Island, and who has a PC able to run the game, it’s now possible to request a Steam / PC code as a replacement. Stairway has promised to provide these keys for “as long as [its] able to” and it’s encouraging players to take up the offer sooner, rather than later.

Again, it’s not an ideal solution – but it’s worth noting that’s the nature of supporting a Kickstarter. Sometimes, the best ideas of a project simply can’t be realised, and that’s part of what providing money to a project entails. When you back a project on Kickstarter, you are backing the idea of it. Even fully-funded projects sometimes fail, and while that’s always terrible, that’s the risk of providing support in this manner.

Based on recent updates on Kickstarter, Stairway had every intention of launching Coral Island on Nintendo Switch soon, after its major updates were delivered to PC and other consoles. The restructure of Humble Games is a circumstance that couldn’t be planned for, and it’s significantly interrupted plans for the future of the game.

As Stairway Games continues to investigate its relationship with the “new” Humble Games, it will likely provide updates on social media, so stay tuned if you’re keen for further news.