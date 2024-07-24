News

Coral Island: Update 1.1 is out now for all players

Here's everything you can expect from the new Coral Island update.
24 Jul 2024 10:24
Leah J. Williams
coral island key art two farmers cheering

Image: Stairway Games

Coral Island‘s long-awaited 1.1 Update is now available, bringing brand new quests, town rank growth, new NPC visitors, hangout mechanics, and new buildable attractions, amongst a host of other fixes and tweaks. If you played Coral Island on launch and hit a wall with dialogue and progress, new questlines will now allow advancement, and let you continue your adventures through the game’s cosy world.

In a post on Kickstarter, developer Stairway Games has outlined a vast array of new features coming to the game, with many designed to expand on existing mechanics. For one thing, players will now be able to initiate “hangouts” to spend time with their favourite dateable NPCs, with these boosting friendship and love meters.

Going forward, players will also be able to build new attractions (via the Community Center Town Hall room), with these structures enabling town growth and rank improvement. One of the new attractions is the Recreation Center, which can give townies new activities to do, and another is the Treasure Trove Recycler. The Savannah Area will also open up with this update, bringing the opportunity to buy ostriches and buffalo, and find new items.

As these attractions are built and your town rank grows, you’ll attract new NPC visitors, including some based on Kickstarter backers – which is a very cute addition. These NPCs are not dateable, but you will be able to chat to them.

Read: Coral Island 2024 roadmap includes multiplayer, island attractions, and more

Other new features coming to Coral Island

In addition to these features, players can expect new dialogue and cutscenes related to quests (Town Rank S, Attraction Rank S, Heritage Rank S, Museum Rank S, Song of the Sea, Rebuild Merfolk Kingdom, Starlet Expedition, Giants storyline completion), as well as a new teleport, new decor and clothing, new spouse interactions, new merfolk NPC marriage options, new merfolk NPCs, underwater farming and an underwater ranch, underwater stores, new errands, new building skins, and more.

Stairway Games has also announced Coral Island will now be available in Thai, so more players can jump into the game.

To celebrate this new update, Coral Island is currently 20% off on Steam – and for those yet to dive into the game, it’s well worth it. Coral Island is a game that understands the appeal of life simulators well, and it features a novel world of cosy magic and mysteries you can unravel at your own pace. There should be plenty to do for new and returning players with this latest game update.

You can check out the full list of features included in Coral Island‘s 1.1 Update on the game’s Kickstarter page.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

