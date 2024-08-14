News

 > News > PlayStation

Concord’s post-launch roadmap includes new Freegunners, maps, modes

Here's what you need to know about Concord's upcoming launch.
14 Aug 2024 9:13
Leah J. Williams
concord post-launch roadmap plans

PlayStation

Image: Firewalk Studios

Share Icon

Ahead of launch, Firewalk Studios has revealed the post-launch roadmap for hero shooter Concord, outlining the features of incoming seasons, and what players can expect. While the game will launch on 23 August, its first weeks will only serve as an introduction to new players, with the first formal season kicking off in October 2024.

That means throughout August and September, players can pop in for beginner sessions, and spend time testing out their favourite “Freeguners” across a variety of maps. There will be six main PvP modes in the game on launch, and 16 Freegunners (with 8 variants) to play around with. Each Freegunner has a different specialty role (Anchor, Breacher, Haunt, Ranger, Tactician, Warden) and players will need to experiment to settle on their favourite.

In this pre-season period, players will be able to earn “hundreds of rewards” for their Freegunners, including variants that can “expand [their] playstyle.” In addition to formal rounds, players can also take part in solo training and time trials to strengthen their heroes, and prepare for Concord‘s proper kick-off.

Concord: Season 1 kicks off in October 2024

concord season roadmap Firewalk Studios
Image: Firewalk Studios

In October, the first season of Concord will kick off. This will introduce one new Freegunner, one new map, new variants for exisiting characters, quality of life updates, new unlockable cosmetics and rewards, and new cinematic vignettes to expand the game’s story.

When this first season kicks off, players will also gain access to an in-game store that adds “additional customisation items.” The Concord team has outlined that all purchased and earned items will be “solely cosmetic, optional, and have no gameplay impact.”

Read: PlayStation State of Play 2024: Every game announcement and trailer

Notably, seasons in Concord are set to last for several months at a time. As outlined in the game’s roadmap, the game’s second season won’t be available until January 2025. This will be followed by a third season in April 2025. With such a long time period between these seasons, we expect players will have ample time to earn and unlock seasonal rewards as they arrive.

When does Concord early access start?

Alongside details for seasonal content, Firewalk Studios has also announced when Concord will be available for all players. Those with early access will be able to jump in from the following times:

  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (20 August)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST (20 August)
  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST (21 August)
  • New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (21 August)

For those without early access, the game will be available from:

  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 August)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST (23 August)
  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST (24 August)
  • New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (24 August)

You can learn more about Concord and Firewalk Studios’ plans on the PlayStation Blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
asus rog ally handheld console
?>
News

Valve confirms SteamOS support for ROG Ally and other PC handhelds

Valve has confirmed it will support SteamOS for competitor handheld devices.

Leah J. Williams
parallels 2024
?>
News

Parallels 2024: First speakers and ticket details revealed

Parallels 2024 will take place on 10 October, at Melbourne Town Hall.

Leah J. Williams
let's build a dungeon springloaded
?>
News

Let's Build a Zoo dev announces Let's Build a Dungeon

Let's Build a Dungeon lets you design your own virtual MMO and its many dungeons.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb baftas 2023 games awards nominations
?>
News

PS Plus: Game Catalogue for August 2024

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in August 2024.

Leah J. Williams
two point museum game
?>
News

Two Point Studios' next game is Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum allows players to discover relics, and then create and manage their own museum.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login