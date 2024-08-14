Concord’s post-launch roadmap includes new Freegunners, maps, modes

Ahead of launch, Firewalk Studios has revealed the post-launch roadmap for hero shooter Concord, outlining the features of incoming seasons, and what players can expect. While the game will launch on 23 August, its first weeks will only serve as an introduction to new players, with the first formal season kicking off in October 2024.

That means throughout August and September, players can pop in for beginner sessions, and spend time testing out their favourite “Freeguners” across a variety of maps. There will be six main PvP modes in the game on launch, and 16 Freegunners (with 8 variants) to play around with. Each Freegunner has a different specialty role (Anchor, Breacher, Haunt, Ranger, Tactician, Warden) and players will need to experiment to settle on their favourite.

In this pre-season period, players will be able to earn “hundreds of rewards” for their Freegunners, including variants that can “expand [their] playstyle.” In addition to formal rounds, players can also take part in solo training and time trials to strengthen their heroes, and prepare for Concord‘s proper kick-off.

Concord: Season 1 kicks off in October 2024

In October, the first season of Concord will kick off. This will introduce one new Freegunner, one new map, new variants for exisiting characters, quality of life updates, new unlockable cosmetics and rewards, and new cinematic vignettes to expand the game’s story.

When this first season kicks off, players will also gain access to an in-game store that adds “additional customisation items.” The Concord team has outlined that all purchased and earned items will be “solely cosmetic, optional, and have no gameplay impact.”

Notably, seasons in Concord are set to last for several months at a time. As outlined in the game’s roadmap, the game’s second season won’t be available until January 2025. This will be followed by a third season in April 2025. With such a long time period between these seasons, we expect players will have ample time to earn and unlock seasonal rewards as they arrive.

When does Concord early access start?

Alongside details for seasonal content, Firewalk Studios has also announced when Concord will be available for all players. Those with early access will be able to jump in from the following times:

United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (20 August)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (20 August) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST (20 August)

– 6:00 pm BST (20 August) Australia – 3:00 am AEST (21 August)

– 3:00 am AEST (21 August) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (21 August)

For those without early access, the game will be available from:

United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 August)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 August) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST (23 August)

– 6:00 pm BST (23 August) Australia – 3:00 am AEST (24 August)

– 3:00 am AEST (24 August) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (24 August)

You can learn more about Concord and Firewalk Studios’ plans on the PlayStation Blog.