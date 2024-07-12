Firewalk’s hero shooter Concord is set to get an early access beta from 12-14 July 2024, with all preorder customers and all PlayStation Plus subscribers able to jump in over the weekend, to see everything it does differently to its competitors.

As previously revealed in State of Play 2024, Concord is a PvP multiplayer game where each player will embody a “Freegunner” soldier as they take on a variety of missions against the backdrop of deep space. Based on the game’s trailer, which was near-wholly cinematic despite the nature of Concord, it appears the game is going for Guardians of the Galaxy vibes. You’ll be part of a crew as you take on each mission, and must work with your fellow soldiers to complete certain tasks.

Per PlayStation, the game’s beta early access will provide a solid glimpse at this action, with plenty of maps, modes, and stages, as well as all 16 launch characters, available for players to experiment with. As outlined, the Concord early access weekend comprises:

Four maps – Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, Shock Risk

Three modes – Cargo Run, Clash Point, Trophy Hunt

All characters, including Vale, Haymar, Star Child, Lennox, and 1-Off

How to play Concord this weekend

While Concord‘s beta weekend was previously announced as being exclusive to preorder customers, Firewalk has now opened this up to all players with PlayStation Plus access, as well as those who preorder.

If you preorder the game on PS5 or PC, you’ll gain a code to access the beta, as well as four other codes to share with friends on the same platform. PlayStation Plus subscribers can skip this step – they’ll be able to download and play the beta via the PlayStation Store.

This beta is now available to pre-download, with access beginning shortly. Here’s when Concord will be live for everyone to test:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST (13 July)

– 3:00 am AEST (13 July) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (13 July)

– 5:00 am NZST (13 July) United States – 10:00 am PDT | 1:00 pm EDT (12 July)

– 10:00 am PDT | 1:00 pm EDT (12 July) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CEST (12 July)

– 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CEST (12 July) Japan – 2:00 am JST (13 July)

The beta will close on 14 or 15 July (depending on your local time zone), and the game will be taken offline for a few days. It will return with its open beta from 18-21 July 2024, with this introducing a new mode and map. Progress will carry over between betas, but not to the full game.

For more about Concord and its beta early access weekend, visit the PlayStation Blog.